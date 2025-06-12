Zinemx Establishes International Compliance Centers to Advance Global Compliance Framework

DENVER, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the wave of regulatory changes in the cryptocurrency market, Zinemx Exchange recently announced new developments in its compliance initiatives. The platform has established compliance centers in several major markets and expanded its compliance team by over 100 members. Treating compliance as a top priority, Zinemx is actively building a more comprehensive compliance system to address the complexities of the global crypto landscape.





As many countries introduce new regulatory policies, compliance has become a critical pillar for the long-term development of crypto enterprises. Zinemx Exchange has responded swiftly to industry compliance trends by building a network of cross-border compliance centers and investing significant resources in human capital, technological support, and policy adaptation, thereby creating a widely adaptable compliance ecosystem.

Currently, Zinemx has completed the deployment of compliance centers in major markets such as the United States, establishing local compliance teams and data compliance monitoring networks. At the institutional level, Zinemx has built a robust compliance management system. Comprehensive identity verification processes, blockchain-native on-chain anti-money laundering monitoring tools, and AI-powered anti-scam systems have all significantly enhanced the global compliance capabilities of the platform.

Zinemx believes that globalization and localization are mutually reinforcing. The establishment of international compliance centers essentially represents an upgrade in local service capabilities. The platform plans to replicate its compliance center strategy in more markets, including Europe and Southeast Asia, by forming diversified teams specializing in policy analysis, compliance training, legal research, and data protection. This forward-looking and execution-driven compliance expansion strategy has become a key advantage for Zinemx in attracting global investors.

Looking ahead, Zinemx Exchange will continue to build a more robust compliance framework, working closely with international financial regulatory authorities to set new industry standards in compliant operations, investor protection, and market transparency. As crypto regulations become increasingly stringent, compliant crypto trading platforms will gain greater competitive advantages. Zinemx is steadily advancing its international market presence, committed to creating a compliant and secure crypto trading ecosystem.

Media Contact: support@zinemx.org

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Zinemx Exchange. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0352b3d-ea1b-49c9-8e78-742930b1b418