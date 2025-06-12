Native Teams Launches “Gig Pay,” Automating Global Gig-Economy Compliance and Payments





LONDON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Teams , the global platform for work payments, unveils Gig Pay, the end-to-end automated payroll and wallet solution engineered to turn compliance deadlines into growth drivers. As global gig economy payouts approach €1 trillion and Europe alone topped €556.7 billion in 2024, set to triple by 2033, platforms face a tidal wave of new regulations all across the world. It enables gig workers to access traditional banking services, credit, and financial products — areas where freelancers and gig workers have historically been underserved. This is a development for financial institutions, regulators, and the millions of workers whose livelihoods depend on the gig economy.

“Manual pay runs and ad-hoc spreadsheets are extinct in the face of today’s regulatory maze,” said Jack Thorogood, CEO of Native Teams. “Whether you’re adapting to the EU’s Platform Work Directive or contractor laws in California or Brazil, Gig Pay provides a single place to onboard at scale, deploy locally compliant contracts, run multi-jurisdiction payroll, and pay gig workers instantly to their wallets.”

Regulation meets automation

In December 2024, the EU’s Platform Work Directive introduced a presumption of employment, algorithmic transparency requirements and quarterly workforce reporting, leaving platforms scrambling to avoid fines of up to €1 million per breach.

In the U.S., the Labour Department’s January 2025 rule narrowed “independent contractor” definitions, increasing back-pay risk for non-compliant operators. Latin American jurisdictions from Brazil to Mexico have enacted new telework and social security mandates, while Asia-Pacific markets roll out digital nomad visas and subsidies for gig workers.

Simplified experience for aggregators & workers

Gig Pay lets aggregators bulk-import driver or contractor data via CSV, deploy smart, locally compliant contracts with e-signatures, and process earnings from multiple gig platforms into one streamlined payroll run. Customisable fee structures and batch transfers eliminate manual errors, while real-time dashboards deliver actionable insights.

For gig workers, the mobile-first app consolidates earnings from Uber, Bolt, Glovo, Wolt and others, offers instant partial withdrawals to virtual or physical Native Teams cards, and generates invoices automatically. Built-in KYC, sick leave requests and an in-app help centre ensure a frictionless user journey, leading to stronger worker retention.

After 13 months of development and piloting in different regions Gig Pay is now available in over 30 countries across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. To schedule a demo call or learn more, visit www.nativeteams.com/gig-economy-platforms .

Pilot case study

Early adopters are already reaping the benefits. Hypefy, an AI-powered influencer-marketing platform, transitioned from manual PayPal and wire transfers to Gig Pay. The results speak for themselves:

Reduced administrative time by 300% , allowing rapid global scaling without expanding the finance or legal team.

, allowing rapid global scaling without expanding the finance or legal team. Expanded operations from 1 to 28 countries across Europe and the U.S., with just one person managing all contractor payments.

across Europe and the U.S., with just one person managing all contractor payments. Improved worker satisfaction and retention through transparent, instant payments.



“Native Teams enabled us to scale globally - something we couldn’t have achieved without them. Worker satisfaction significantly improved due to transparency and instant payments. Compliance risks were minimised across all regions,” said Filip Spiranec, Hypefy’s co-founder, underscoring how automation can defuse compliance risks while accelerating growth.

About Native Teams

Native Teams is a global platform for work payments and employment designed to support both businesses and their teams. Beyond Employer of Record services, it offers flexible, fully compliant hiring, payroll, and multi-currency payment solutions, including simplified payments for gig economy workers. By simplifying global employment and maximising value per dollar spent, Native Teams enables businesses to scale efficiently while empowering international teams with financial stability.

With operations in 85+ countries and support for over 1,500 companies worldwide, Native Teams makes global employment simple, compliant, and people-centric. The platform provides international employees with secure payments, local benefits, and financial flexibility so they can focus on doing their best work.

