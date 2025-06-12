U.S. Live Events Market worth $651.53 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Live Events Market is projected to grow from USD 466.13 billion in 2025 to USD 651.53 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.9% according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights. The U.S. live events market is evolving with a growing consumer demand for unique and immersive experiences. Emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are transforming audience engagement and unlocking new revenue opportunities. Moreover, there is a rising emphasis on sustainability initiatives and personalized event experiences, further shaping the market landscape.

U.S. Live Events Market Key Takeaways

The target market will likely register a moderate CAGR of 4.9% during the assessment period.

By event type, entertainment segment is expected to account for more than one-third of the U.S. live events market share in 2025.

Entertainment companies category is anticipated to hold a prominent share of 36.7% by 2025, as per CMI’s new U.S. live events market report.

Rising Demand for Experiential Entertainment Spearheading Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest U.S. live events market research report highlights key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth factor is the increasing consumer preference for experiential entertainment.

Consumers, especially Gen Z and millennials, increasingly prioritize experience over material possessions, leading to high demand for live concerts, sports, festivals, and immersive events. This is expected to boost growth of the U.S. live events market during the forecast period.

Safety and Security Concerns Limiting Market Growth

Despite a positive growth trajectory, certain factors are restraining the U.S. live events market growth market. These include increasing safety and security concerns.

In recent years, incidents such as stampedes, shootings, and other acts of violence—like the Astroworld Festival crowd surge in 2021—at live events have raised public safety concerns. These incidents deter consumers from attending live events, thereby dampening U.S. live events market demand.

Rise in Corporate Events and Seminars Creating Growth Prospects

Businesses are increasingly investing in corporate events for networking, product launches, knowledge sharing, and professional development. Rising number of such corporate events as well as seminars is expected to create revenue-generation streams for U.S.-based live event companies.

Rising number of sports events like NFL and NBA is also positively impacting the U.S. live events market value. These high-profile leagues consistently draw massive in-person audiences, boost ticket sales, and drive demand for associated services like merchandise and food & beverages.

Impact of AI on the U.S. Live Events Market

“Make no mistake—AI isn’t replacing live events. It is simply enhancing them, making experiences smarter, more scalable, and more personalized than ever.”

Just like in other industries, AI is making significant strides in the U.S. live events market. It is emerging as a transformative force, reshaping everything from event planning and logistics to the overall audience experience.

A significant portion of event organizers are expected to adopt AI-powered solutions within next few years. These tools are already helping save planners hundreds of hours annually, while significantly boosting attendance, cutting costs, and improving ROI.

AI is transforming concerts, festivals, and live sports by enabling hybrid formats that blend physical and virtual experiences. It enhances engagement through real-time content, adaptive staging, and interactive elements.

Emerging U.S. Live Events Market Trends

Booming music industry, fueled by rising demand for live concerts, is a key growth-shaping trend in the U.S. live events industry. The United States is home to several renowned and currently trending singers, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Eminem, Billie Eilish, and Drake. These artists frequently hold large-scale live music events, creating revenue generation streams for the live events market in the United States.

Growing popularity of hybrid event models is throwing a new life into the United States live events market. Industry players are combining physical and virtual attendance options for broader reach and diversified revenue.

Ongoing technological advancements are playing a key role in boosting growth of the U.S. live events market. Live event organizers are increasingly using augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and live streaming technologies to enhance audience engagement.

Sustainability is also making its way into the U.S. live events industry, leading to increasing popularity of sustainable events. Event planners are adopting eco-friendly practices like zero-waste policies, reducing energy consumption, and using carbon-neutral venues to lower environmental impact.

Many brands are heavily investing in live events for exposure, product placement, and customer engagement. This is expected to boost revenue streams as well as event quality.

Analyst’s View

“The U.S. live events market is poised to exhibit steady growth, owing to increasing consumer demand for experiential entertainment, rapid expansion of the e-sports industry, and integration of advanced technologies like AR, VR, and live-streaming platforms,” said senior analyst Monica Shevgan.

Current Events and Their Impact on the U.S. Live Events Market

Event Description and Impact Taylor Swift's Eras Tour & Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Description: Taylor Swift’s and Beyonce’s blockbuster tours broke attendance and revenue records in 2023–2024, with Swift's tour surpassing $1B in revenue globally. Impact: These tours proved fans are willing to pay premium prices, boosting local economies and setting new benchmarks for production, marketing, and demand forecasting in the live music segment. AI Integration in Event Planning and Experiences Description: Event organizers are increasingly utilizing AI for ticket pricing, fan engagement, predictive crowd management, and content personalization. Impact: Advanced technologies like AI are enhancing operational efficiency, engagement, and overall event satisfaction. Expansion of Live Sports and E-Sports Events Description: Expanding audiences for MLS, F1 Las Vegas, and major e-sports tournaments (e.g., Valorant Champions Tour 2024). Impact: Live sports and e-sports are drawing large, loyal crowds and innovating event formats.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in U.S. live events market report:

Anschutz Entertainment Group​

Access Destination Services, LLC​

BI Worldwide​

BCD Meeting & Events​

Cvent, Inc.

Creative Group, Inc.

Maritz Holdings, Inc.​

The ATPI

ITA Group​

Live Nation Entertainment​

SMG World​

Eventbrite​

360 Destination Group​

Spectra Experiences​

AEG Live​



Key Developments

In June 2025, AEG Presents expanded its presence in event production and destination management with the acquisition of Gary Musick Productions. This acquisition will help the company to deliver world-class experiences to clients across industries.

In June 2025, Live Nation Entertainment announced a USD 1 billion investment to build 18 new music venues across the United States. This move is a part of the company’s strategy to meet growing demand for musical performances from fan-favorite artists.

In April 2025, Windstar Cruises collaborated with Crypto.com Arena to expand its presence in Los Angeles as well as connect live entertainment fans with luxury travel.

