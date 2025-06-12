Implementation of capital reduction at Jyske Bank A/S

At Jyske Bank A/S' extraordinary general meeting on 24 April 2025, it was finally decided to reduce Jyske Bank's share capital by a nominal value of DKK 27,651,180, corresponding to 2,765,118 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10. The capital reduction takes place through cancellation of own shares and will be spent on payment to shareholders.

After expiry of the deadline of the company’s creditors to lodge their claims in the company, cf. S.192(1) of the Danish Companies Act, the company’s Supervisory Board has decided to implement the capital reduction, and this has now been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

After the capital reduction, Jyske Bank A/S' share capital amounts to a nominal amount of DKK 615,069,770 distributed on 61,506,977 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10.

After the capital reduction, Jyske Bank's direct and indirect holding of own shares is 998,572, corresponding to 1.62% of the company’s share capital.

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

