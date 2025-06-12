Eneba Marketplace Asked What Xbox Gamers Really Want

LONDON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey from leading digital marketplace Eneba reveals that only 20% of gamers remain loyal to a single console. The data suggests gamers are less concerned with brand allegiance than ever, which perfectly aligns with Xbox's latest strategy.

Rather than fighting for players' loyalty, the gaming giant is opening up its ecosystems, allowing users to access their games from various platforms, including Steam, PlayStation, or even a home TV via the cloud. With audiences favouring value and flexibility over exclusivity, have game consumption patterns changed for good?

Deals Drive User Behavior

According to Eneba's 2025 survey, 48% of gamers rank price as the top consideration when making purchases, with 40% only buying games at deep discounts. This deal-hunting mentality extends beyond buying games to finding deals on Xbox gift cards and gaming subscriptions.

Purchasing Game Pass month-to-month at reduced rates has become the savvy way to play the best Xbox games for less. “We’re seeing gamers buy and use gift cards strategically - stacking them during sales, and timing purchases around promotions. They're not just buying games; they're optimizing their entire budget,” said Ignas Ivaškevičius, Category & Partnerships Manager at Eneba.

Mix-and-Match Gaming

Xbox's embrace of cross-platform play reflects how modern gamers behave. Data from the survey suggests 70% of gamers play across multiple platforms, not confined to a single console. They play Fortnite on PC, stream games to mobile devices, and seamlessly move between ecosystems.

This flexibility extends to purchasing habits. Xbox gamers buy Xbox gift cards not just for their console, but for the entire Microsoft ecosystem - using them for PC Game Pass, cloud gaming subscriptions, and cross-platform titles.

