Announcement about major shareholder

Announcement about a change in a major shareholder’s shareholding, cf. S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act.



In continuation of the capital reduction implemented by cancellation of 2,765,118 own shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 as described in Corporate Announcement No. 26 of 12 June 2025, we hereby announce in accordance with S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act that Jyske Bank A/S as at 12 June 2022 directly and indirectly held 998,572 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 of Jyske Bank A/S corresponding to 1.62% of the share capital.



