FBI Special Agent Chris Wong Joins TRM Labs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christopher Wong, one of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s foremost experts on cryptocurrency investigations, has joined TRM Labs.

Wong served with the FBI for ten years, most recently as a Supervisory Special Agent in the Bureau’s Virtual Assets Unit. In that role, he led and supported some of the most complex cryptocurrency-related investigations in US law enforcement, including multi-year efforts to disrupt North Korea’s use of digital assets to finance its weapons programs.

Wong, in partnership with now-TRM colleague Chris Janczewski — then a special agent with IRS-Criminal Investigation — led the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Bitfinex hack, resulting in the recovery of approximately USD 3.6 billion in cryptocurrency, the largest seizure in US history. He also played a critical role in the US government’s response to the USD 600 million Axie Infinity Ronin Bridge hack, attributed to North Korea’s Lazarus Group. That incident became a watershed moment in US national security policy on crypto threats, driving a coordinated interagency response and leading to the first-ever sanctions on cryptocurrency mixing services.

Most recently, Wong supported the Department of Justice’s civil forfeiture action involving over USD 7.7 million in cryptocurrency linked to a North Korean IT worker laundering network. That investigation uncovered a sophisticated global scheme in which DPRK operatives used false identities to gain employment in the tech sector and funnel illicit earnings back to Pyongyang.

In addition to his investigative work, Wong has trained law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges in dozens of countries, helping to build international capacity to respond to crypto-enabled crime.

“I’m incredibly proud of the mission I served at the FBI — supporting agents, partners, and prosecutors as we tackled some of the most impactful crypto investigations in the world,” said Wong. “At TRM, I have the opportunity to continue that mission — this time by helping amplify the work law enforcement is doing globally to disrupt illicit finance and protect victims.”

“Chris is one of the most respected agents in the space,” said Esteban Castaño, co-founder and CEO of TRM Labs. “He combines elite investigative skill with a deep sense of purpose, and his work has shaped how governments respond to nation-state cyber threats and financial crime. We’re honored to welcome him to TRM as we expand our support for public sector partners and the broader mission of safeguarding the financial system.”

Wong joins a growing team of former law enforcement and national security officials at TRM Labs working to detect, investigate, and prevent illicit activity involving digital assets.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain analytics solutions to help law enforcement and national security agencies, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency businesses detect, investigate, and disrupt crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform includes solutions to trace the source and destination of funds, identify illicit activity, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by leading agencies and businesses worldwide who rely on TRM to enable a safer, more secure crypto ecosystem. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com .