Tactacam REVEAL Introduces Premier Cellular Trail Camera and Power Accessories

DECORAH, Iowa, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactacam — America’s leading manufacturer of technical outdoor cameras — announces the launch of its REVEAL Ultra Cellular Trail Camera. The all-new camera is the company’s most advanced cellular trail camera product to date, offering customers comprehensive options that integrate with an intuitive user experience through the Tactacam REVEAL mobile app.

Built by hunters for hunters, REVEAL Ultra builds upon Tactacam’s trail camera platform by adding game-changing features, including on-demand live video streaming, active GPS (camera location monitoring for theft prevention), and a selectable low-glow/no-glow flash. The REVEAL Ultra cellular trail camera also launches with two new premier power accessories that are compatible across the REVEAL camera lineup — the REVEAL Folding Solar Panel and REVEAL Battery Belt. The innovative new accessories provide constant power, allowing cameras to operate at peak performance without the need to change batteries.

“REVEAL Ultra is the culmination of a decade of product development and customer feedback at Tactacam,” said Jeff Peel, co-founder at Tactacam. “You asked, and we listened. As hunters and end-users, ourselves, we designed a camera with all the features we — and our customers — wanted. The result is a feature-rich, intuitive camera that delivers multiple options for hunters to optimize their unique scouting scenarios. Whether used on its own or paired with the Folding Solar Panel and Battery Belt accessories, the REVEAL Ultra is a hunt-ready tool built to perform at the highest level—exactly when and where hunters need it.”

The Tactacam REVEAL Ultra Cellular Trail Camera enters the market with widespread anticipation from the hunting community. Boasting an impressive array of features at an unprecedented price point of $199, Ultra and REVEAL’s two new power accessories unlock unlimited potential for sportsmen to stay connected to their hunting grounds.

The camera instantly produces live streaming with up to four minutes of 1080P resolution video streaming at a time. By leveraging the best available cellular network data, the camera delivers instant, high-quality video to the REVEAL app in real time. This technology ensures hunters can instantly know what is happening on the ground, whether they are accessing video from the camera after getting an image of an animal or ensuring game is not in the area when they enter or leave the field.

The all-new active GPS feature delivers peace of mind in the event of theft or a lost camera. If a camera cannot be readily located, users can easily access accurate coordinates in the REVEAL app. If an Ultra camera is moved more than a half of a mile from its last location, it will continue to ping coordinates to the app even after the camera loses power or is turned off. This system will operate for up to weeks via an internal power backup reserved for the active GPS function.

The options of low-glow or no-glow flash give hunters total versatility to capture undisturbed wildlife. Choose low-glow when targeting objects at a distance or choose no-glow when complete stealth is desired for objects closer to the camera. Both settings are programmable from the REVEAL app. For added stealth, Ultra comes in a sharp new proprietary camouflage pattern — Tactacamo®.

REVEAL by Tactacam Folding Solar Panel

The REVEAL Folding Solar Panel further enhances the REVEAL camera system and is compatible with any REVEAL camera. Weighing just 2.2 pounds with folded dimensions of 8” H x 6” W x 1.6” D, the new solar panel can be easily packed deep into the woods and mounted by a durable webbing strap or bracket. Two 3.6-watt solar panels give a total output of 7.2 watts, and the system charges up to 400 times faster than the REVEAL V2 Solar Panel. The new solar system also includes a built-in lithium battery, which is the camera’s primary source of power to allow the camera battery to stay charged longer.

REVEAL by Tactacam Battery Belt

For hunters demanding the highest level of performance from their camera, the REVEAL Battery Belt arrives with up to three times the capacity of a standard lithium battery pack to enable extended deployments on high-demand setups. With 14,700 mAh of capacity and a weight of 2.7 pounds, the Belt is truly unique in the hunting space and can be deployed securely to a tree independently or in conjunction with the Folding Solar Panel or V2 Solar Panel. Lastly, an IPX66 waterproof rating provides rugged weatherproof protection from spring downpours to late-season snows.

When the three new REVEAL products are used as a system, customers will enjoy the highest level of remote video and photo performance without the need to change batteries. Both power accessories are also compatible with any existing REVEAL camera. The REVEAL Folding Solar Panel hits the market with a MSRP of $99.99, and the REVEAL Battery Belt will be offered with an MSRP of $119.99.

Both the internal and external battery life of the camera, solar panel, and battery pack can be instantly monitored through the REVEAL mobile app. All high-quality photo, video and live stream capabilities are accessed instantly through the app, and subscriptions can easily be paused and restarted in the app if unused in the offseason.

“The three new features of the REVEAL Ultra — live video streaming, active GPS, and a switchable low-glow/no-glow flash — are in addition to every feature of our popular REVEAL Pro 3.0 camera,” Tactacam REVEAL Director of Brand Gregg Farrell explained. “Razor sharp 4K images. The same affordable service subscriptions. A one-year warranty, and an incredibly simple system that allows you to literally get the camera up and running in the field in minutes.”

REVEAL Ultra fully complements Tactacam’s robust line of trail camera offerings, Farrell added.

“Whether you want the straightforward experience of our X 3.0 camera, the versatile value of the Pro 3.0, or the ultimate performance of REVEAL Ultra, we truly have something for everyone now,” Farrell said. “Our user experience in the REVEAL app is unmatched, and customers can also rest assured that our service team is here to assist as long as it takes to get a system dialed to your exact needs.”

About Tactacam REVEAL:

Since 2013, Tactacam — a U.S.-based technology pioneer — has enriched outdoor pursuits by redefining the landscape of cellular camera technology. Tactacam integrates cutting-edge research, application development, and proprietary digital technology to offer high-resolution imagery solutions that are useful, affordable, and innovative. The continued evolution of Tactcam REVEAL cellular camera models showcase the brand’s commitment to user-friendly applications. Tactacam prioritizes customer support above all and empowers its customers to excel in their outdoor passions. To learn more, visit: https://www.tactacam.com/ or follow on social @revealcellcam

