Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Exploration in Quebec’s James Bay with Lac Iris Polymetallic Project Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTC Pink:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (“Lancaster”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Lac Iris Polymetallic Project in the James Bay region of Quebec. The Property lies just 5 km south of the significant Nisk and Lion discoveries by Power Metallic Inc. and adjacent to the Li-FT Power Ltd. Rupert Lithium Project. The Lac Iris acquisition expands Lancaster’s land position in the James Bay region and complements its option on the Trans-Taiga Project, which is also located in James Bay.





“Lancaster is extremely pleased to acquire these mineral claims. The properties bolster our exploration opportunities in Quebec, and the proximity to major discoveries supports the opportunity to make a discovery. This acquisition builds on the momentum from our Lake Cargelligo acquisition, continuing to unlock shareholder value,” said Andrew Watson, President and CEO of Lancaster Resources.

The proximity of the Lac Iris Property to adjacent or nearby mineral properties, including the NISK Project and the Whabouchi Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Lac Iris Property. There is no certainty that exploration on the Lac Iris Property will result in similar discoveries or resource estimates.

Acquisition Highlights

Lac Iris Polymetallic Project. The property spans ~1,443 hectares across three packages. The properties are all immediately adjacent to Li-FT claims. Located along the same geological trend as the Whabouchi Lithium pegmatite deposit and the NISK polymetallic high-grade nickel-copper sulphide deposit, the properties are highly prospective for lithium and polymetallic exploration. Lac Iris is situated along the sub-province boundary between La Grande and Opatica Subprovinces. Subprovince boundaries are often delineated by deep-rooted crustal features filled by late-stage intrusives, including pegmatites and polymetallic mineralization.

The Polymetallic and Lithium District in James Bay. Situated in Quebec, one of Canada's provinces, James Bay is emerging as one of Canada’s districts for polymetallic and lithium exploration. The Whabouchi mine, operated by Nemaska Lithium, is located just 11 km north of the Lac Iris Project.

Strategic Acquisition Diversifies Position. With the acquisition of the Lac Iris Polymetallic Project, Lancaster continues to build its exploration project portfolio. The Lac Iris acquisition builds on Lancaster's existing Trans-Taiga Project in James Bay, as well as its uranium and gold exploration in Saskatchewan's Athabasca region, and the recently announced gold acquisition at Lake Cargelligo in New South Wales, Australia.

Planned Work Program. Lancaster plans to embark on an exploration campaign on the Property with a goal to identify polymetallic and lithium-rich areas, construct detailed geological maps, and evaluate the high-value metals content through sampling.

Property Access. Year-round access by road via Route du Nord Road, which transects the Lac Iris 1 Property. The Property is located approximately 43 km east of the airport and village of Nemiscau, QC. Hydroelectric transmission lines transect the Property.

Andrew Watson, P.Eng., President & CEO and a Director of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Watson has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watson is the President and CEO of Lancaster and is not independent of the Company.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of critical mineral and precious metal assets. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Iris Polymetallic Project in Quebec and the Piney Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan, and maintains additional uranium exploration projects at Catley Lake and Centennial East in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. It also has an option to acquire 100% of the Trans-Taiga Project in the James Bay region of Quebec. Lancaster has also signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Lake Cargelligo Gold Project in New South Wales, Australia.

