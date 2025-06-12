Nectero Medical Secures Category III CPT Codes for Investigational Therapy to Treat Small- to Medium-Sized AAAs

TEMPE, Az., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nectero Medical, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for aneurysmal disease, announced today that the American Medical Association’s CPT Editorial Panel has approved two Category III CPT codes applicable to the Nectero EAST® System procedure via a percutaneous or open approach. This designation represents a key milestone toward future reimbursement and broader clinical adoption.

“This approval is a meaningful step forward in validating our technology and preparing for reimbursement,” said Jack Springer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nectero Medical. “It reflects extensive collaboration with multiple medical societies to build consensus and define the procedure accurately.”

Category III CPT codes are designated for emerging technologies, services, and procedures. The two newly approved codes will facilitate physician and hospital billing and reimbursement for treatment with the Nectero EAST System in clinical practice.

The Nectero EAST System is currently being evaluated in the IND Phase II/III stAAAble Study, a multi-center, randomized clinical trial assessing safety and efficacy in patients with small- to medium-sized abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs). The IND submission was supported by a prospective, first-in-human study of 46 patients treated outside the U.S., which demonstrated that a single, localized administration of pentagalloylglucose (PGG) was safe and showed the potential to slow aneurysm growth. One-year follow-up results on the full cohort of patients from this study were recently presented at the Charing Cross Conference in London, U.K. The data showed a significant reduction in aneurysm diameter growth compared to historical control data, with 91% of patients growing at less than the expected growth rate.

Background on AAA and Treatment Challenges

Small- to medium-sized AAAs (3.5–5.0 cm in women, 3.5–5.5 cm in men) are typically managed with imaging surveillance, as no proven therapeutic interventions currently exist for this patient group. Once an AAA reaches a critical size, open surgery or endovascular repair becomes warranted—but both carry significant procedural risks. The ability to slow aneurysm growth and delay or avoid invasive procedures would represent a major advancement in patient care.

About the Nectero EAST® System

The Nectero EAST System is an investigational, one-time endovascular treatment designed to slow or stabilize the growth of small- to medium-sized AAAs. It delivers a pentagalloylglucose (PGG) drug solution directly into the aneurysmal wall via a dual-balloon catheter. PGG binds to elastin and collagen, reinforcing those structural proteins which may strengthen the aortic wall, hinder enzymatic degradation, slow the growth of aneurysms and potentially reduce rupture risk.

The procedure leaves no permanent implant behind, and does not preclude future interventions if needed.

Disclaimer

There is no assurance as to the results of the study described in this press release or the efficacy of the Nectero EAST System.

