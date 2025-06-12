Cibus and John Innes Centre Announce Ongoing Collaboration with Potential to Revolutionize Fertilizer Use in Farming

Researchers at the John Innes Centre (JIC) have discovered a genetic mutation with the potential to enhance nutrient uptake and reduce the need for artificial fertilizers

Cibus and JIC have agreed on a collaboration with the potential to introduce the trait into several commercial crops

Cibus previously announced the successful editing of Canola plants with this mutation and looks forward to further testing and trait validation

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. ("Cibus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties, today confirmed its continuing collaboration with the John Innes Centre (JIC). Cibus applauds the JIC breakthrough discovery, published earlier this year in the journal Nature, of a biological mechanism that makes plant roots more welcoming to beneficial soil microbes. Cibus and JIC have been collaborating to translate JIC’s discovery into a nutrient use efficiency (NUE) trait for a number of crops, including canola/oilseed rape. If successfully developed, the NUE trait would lead to improved nutrient uptake thereby reducing the use of nitrate and phosphate fertilizers without compromising yields.

“Our findings hold great potential for advancing sustainable agriculture. It is unexpected and exciting that we have discovered a mechanism that enhances plant-microbe interactions that can boost nutrient uptake in farming conditions. We have been very pleased to work with Cibus towards the development of a trait offering more sustainable production of economically important crops alongside reduced use of inorganic fertilizers,” stated Dr. Myriam Charpentier, JIC scientist and lead author of the Nature paper.

Dr. Steve Sanders, Vice President External Collaborations commented, “We are very excited about our collaboration with Dr. Charpentier and the talented scientific team at JIC as we continue to leverage our respective capabilities to help translate their discovery toward a trait offering improved nutrient uptake benefiting farmers around the world. With only about one-third of applied fertilizer typically absorbed by a plant, the JIC discovery could enable more productive, sustainable and profitable crops through the use of less fertilizer.”

About Nutrient Use Efficiency

Cibus' objective for nutrient use efficiency (NUE) traited plants is to enable lower fertilizer use while maintaining or improving expected crop yields. Nutrients, like nitrates and phosphates, are essential for plant growth. Each plant species has specific nutrient requirements to grow and thrive and this is one of the primary determinants of crop yield. However, many soils are naturally low in nutrients and crops deplete soil nutrient content as they grow, leading to the need to fertilize those soils. This is in addition to leaching of nutrients from the soil or fertilizer overuse, which can lead to the pollution of the environment. With plants themselves being inefficient at using the nutrients to which they have access, an effective NUE trait in those plants would enable more efficient nutrient uptake. This could result in less fertilizer use and in turn lead to more productive and profitable crops with reduced environmental impacts.

About the John Innes Centre

The John Innes Centre (“JIC”) is a world-leading international centre of excellence in plant science and microbiology. The JIC’s mission is to generate knowledge of plants and microbes through fundamental research and to use this knowledge to benefit agriculture, the environment, human health and well-being. They train excellent scientists for the future and engage with policy makers and the public. Their joint strategy with The Sainsbury Laboratory – Healthy Plants, Healthy People, Healthy Planet (HP³) – outlines their vision for delivering a safer, healthier and more sustainable future through the power of plant and microbial science. In collaboration with world-leading academic partners, they are uniquely positioned to lead the fundamental scientific advances needed to address three intertwined, era-defining challenges: feeding the world, global health threats, and climate change.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus’ long-term focus is productivity traits for major, large-acreage row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput gene editing technology to develop crop traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cibus' operational performance, Cibus' strategy, future operations, prospects, and plans, including the anticipated receipt of commercial revenues and additional funding.

These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Cibus' management about future events, which are based on currently available information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of Cibus. Cibus' actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: Cibus' need for additional near-term funding to finance its activities and challenges in obtaining additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; changes in expected or existing competition; challenges to Cibus' intellectual property protection and unexpected costs associated with defending intellectual property rights; increased or unanticipated time and resources required for Cibus' platform or trait product development efforts; Cibus' reliance on third parties in connection with its development activities; challenges associated with Cibus' ability to effectively license its productivity traits and sustainable ingredient products; the risk that farmers do not recognize the value in germplasm containing Cibus' traits or that farmers and processors fail to work effectively with crops containing Cibus' traits; delays or disruptions in the Company's platform or trait product development efforts, particularly with respect to its non-Rice and non-disease projects in light of the Company's realigned strategic priorities; challenges that arise in respect of Cibus' production of high-quality plants and seeds cost effectively on a large scale; Cibus' dependence on distributions from Cibus Global, LLC to pay taxes and cover its corporate and overhead expenses; regulatory developments that disfavor or impose significant burdens on gene-editing processes or products; delays and uncertainties regarding regulatory developments in the European Union; Cibus' ability to achieve commercial success; commodity prices and other market risks facing the agricultural sector; technological developments that could render Cibus' technologies obsolete; changes in macroeconomic and market conditions, including inflation, supply chain constraints, and rising interest rates; dislocations in the capital markets and challenges in accessing liquidity and the impact of such liquidity challenges on Cibus' ability to execute on its business plan; the Company's assessment of the period of time through which its financial resources will be adequate to support operations; and other important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Cibus' Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 20, 2025. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Cibus' views as of the date hereof. Cibus specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the future, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cibus' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CIBUS CONTACTS:



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Karen Troeber

ktroeber@cibus.com

858-450-2636

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com