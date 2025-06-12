Neo-Concept International Announces Share Consolidation

HONG KONG, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 9, 2025, Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (the “Company”) held the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) , amongst which a share consolidation (the “Share Consolidation”) was approved by the shareholders, whereby every five issued and unissued shares (namely, both class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.0000625 each and class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.0000625 each) in the share capital of the Company be consolidated into one (1) share of par value US$0.0003125 each (the “Share Consolidation”) so that the authorized share capital of the Company shall be changed from US$50,000 consisting of 800,000,000 shares of par value US$0.0000625 each comprised of 780,000,000 class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.0000625 each and 20,000,000 class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.0000625 each to US$50,000 consisting of 160,000,000 shares of par value US$0.0003125 each comprised of 156,000,000 class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.0003125 each and 4,000,000 class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.0003125 each. The Share Consolidation was to be effective from such date and time to be determined by the board of directors of the Company which in any event shall not be later than 1 July 2025.

The Share Consolidation shall be reflected with the Nasdaq Capital Market and in the marketplace at the open of business on June 16, 2025, whereupon the Class A Ordinary Shares will continue trading under the symbol “NCI” and under the new CUSIP Number of G6421C120.

About Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (“NCI”) is a one-stop apparel solution services provider. It offers a full suite of services in the apparel supply chain, including market trend analysis, product design and development, raw material sourcing, production and quality control, and logistics management, serving customers located in the European and North American markets. It also sells its own branded fashion products under the brand “Les100Ciels” through retail stores in the UK and UAE, as well as the e-commerce platforms www.les100ciels.com and www.les100ciels.me.

NCI is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint by implementing various eco-friendly practices. It prioritizes recycling, clean processes, and traceable sourcing as part of its commitment to reducing environmental impact. Additionally, NCI actively seeks sustainable solutions throughout the garment production process, aiming to meet the needs of its customers in an environmentally responsible manner.

