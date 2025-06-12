Sportradar Expands Industry-Leading Soccer Portfolio with FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Rights

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland and LONDON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strengthening its leading global soccer offering, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) and DAZN today announced a partnership to secure exclusive rights to distribute ultra-low latency betting data, as well as non-exclusive media content, from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, held June 14 through July 13, in the U.S. and broadcast globally by DAZN.

Through this agreement, Sportradar will deliver data and content, including live odds, across all 63 tournament matches from DAZN to its global network of more than 800 betting operator clients and 900 media companies. Already providing coverage of over 150,000 matches annually across 900+ soccer leagues, Sportradar offers the industry’s deepest, most comprehensive soccer portfolio, enabling its partners to engage fans with premium, real-time insights and in-play experiences.

Additionally, Sportradar will have access to deep tracking data from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to offer an extensive range of micro and player markets, including up to 190 pre-match and 200 in-play betting markets, as well as power live match trackers.

Sportradar will also safeguard the tournament from corruption under its longstanding bet monitoring agreement with FIFA through its advanced AI-driven Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) for comprehensive real-time betting market surveillance.

Moritz Gloeckler, EVP, Rights & Strategic Projects, Sportradar, said: “We are thrilled to partner with DAZN to elevate the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to new heights, expanding global reach, captivating new audiences and deepening engagement with fans worldwide. At the same time, we remain committed to upholding the integrity of this prestigious competition.”

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

About DAZN

As a world-leading sports entertainment platform, DAZN streams over 90,000 live events annually and is available in more than 200 markets worldwide. DAZN is the global home of the FIFA Club World Cup and will be broadcasting all 63 matches in multiple languages on a free to air basis.

DAZN is the global home of European football, women’s football, boxing and MMA, as well as the NFL internationally. The platform features the biggest sports and leagues from around the world – Bundesliga, Serie A, LALIGA, Ligue 1, Formula 1, NBA, Moto GP, and many more, including FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

DAZN is transforming the way people enjoy sport. With a single, frictionless platform, sports fans can watch, play, buy, and connect. Live and on-demand sports content, anywhere, in any language, on any device – only on DAZN.

DAZN is a global, privately-owned company, founded in 2016, with more than 3,000 employees. For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit www.dazngroup.com.



