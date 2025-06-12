SL Green Realty Corp. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results After Market Close on July 16, 2025

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it will release its earnings for the second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 after market close.

The Company's executive management team, led by Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 2:00pm ET to discuss the financial results.

Simultaneous with the earnings release, supplemental data will be made available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com under “Financial Reports”.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com under “Presentations & Webcasts”.

Research analysts who wish to participate in the conference call must first register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0e3732b28c9b475bae122f40d1054549.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2025, SL Green held interests in 55 buildings totaling 30.8 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

