AGN Roots Named “Protein Product of the Year” In 7th Annual Mindful Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that AGN Roots grass-fed Whey has been selected as the winner of the “Protein Product of the Year” award in the 7th annual awards program.

AGN Roots Grass-Fed Whey Protein combines premium dairy sourcing with preservation-focused processing methods. The whey is cold-processed from Truly Grass·Fed™ dairy (Ireland), ensuring a consistently high concentration of naturally occurring nitrogen-based macronutrients and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs)—delivering 6.5 grams of BCAAs per 25-gram serving, a benchmark that stands out in the market.

The finished product is available in two size variants (1lb & 3lb) flexible packaging, thermally protected to ensure nutrient preservation while also minimizing environmental impact. AGN Roots Grass-Fed Whey Protein is the only whey protein isolate recognized with the "Entire Life on Pasture" certification from the global leader of independent farm verification. In addition, the brand exclusively sources from farms certified by A Greener World, ensuring high animal welfare standards (non-profit independent auditors). This commitment to sustainable farming and regenerative practices aligns with the ASPCA's Shop with Your Heart initiative.

The protein is 100% sourced from the southeastern coastal counties if Ireland, a country that provides the optimal grass-fed farming climate being built on an island of limestone which fosters the perfect pH balance between rainfall and alkaline soil. The unflavored whey isolate is non-GMO, gluten and soy-free, and contains no artificial anything.

“AGN "Roots" Grass Fed organic whey protein embodies a principle connected to all things of value, especially health. The highest quality nutrition stems from prioritizing the details exclusive to cultivation and origin. Sourcing and healthy animals directly impact nutritional value, purity, and effectiveness, ensuring consumers get the health benefits they deserve,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “AGN Roots’ passions around environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and truly grass·fed farming practices is evident in the extraordinary product that is known for its delicious taste, texture, flexibility and numerous health benefits! Leveraging this clean and pure protein powder offers a true protein-rich meal without fear of side effects or bloat.”

The demand for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) remains largely consistent and constant even as consumer preferences evolve and change. The CPG market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,476.3 billion between 2024 and 2029. In 2025, sustainability is the CPG sector’s newest consideration along with health-conscious consumer-driven trends and a shift toward e-commerce. With consumers relying more heavily on third party validation when making new purchasing decisions, the Mindful Awards help brands and services stand out by showcasing products and services that represent the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious innovations. All nominations have been evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“We value consumer trust and aim to raise the bar on the ‘Grass-fed’ Whey Isolate claim by providing information and assurances about our sourcing. We are grateful to our grass-fed farms for allowing us to showcase the best unflavored grass-fed whey isolate and for the endless consumer support that made this all possible,” said Adam Sisler, founder and CEO of AGN Roots. “We’re also grateful to Mindful Awards for recognizing our singular product with ‘Protein Product of the Year!’ We’ll continue to focus on cultivating nutrient-rich milk, ensuring nutrients remain viable through the processing life cycle, and animal welfare for a better planet.”

The 2025 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About AGN ROOTS

The AGN Roots brand embodies transparency and a new standard of sourcing, backed by third-party verification. The “roots” or origins of our sourcing and attention to detail results in the highest quality grass-fed whey.

Our vision is to define the new standard for Grass-Fed sourcing. Our cows thrive on sustainable, rich grass-fed farms year-round. A focus on happiness & health of the animals result in the highest quality of Grass-Fed Whey – 100% as nature intended. In addition to our highest standards for sourcing, AGN Roots is dedicated to fueling your fitness and nutrition goals. We are the only Informed Sport & Informed Choice Certified Grass Fed Whey Protein. Partnering exclusively with independently owned family farms, AGN Roots is proud to be the first whey protein certified by A Greener World.

