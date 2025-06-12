Jay Pharoah and Sommore to Headline Third Annual Because They’re Funny DC Comedy Festival, Tickets Now Available

Washington, DC, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NICE CROWD, in partnership with Events DC, is proud to announce Jay Pharoah and Sommore as the headline acts at the third annual Because They’re Funny (BTF) DC Comedy Festival, returning to Washington DC’s The Wharf from October 10–12, 2025. From the team behind the American Black Film Festival, BTF was created to celebrate diverse comedic talent and elevate emerging voices, while spotlighting DC as a comedy hub.

Jay Pharoah, renowned for his hilarious impressions, a six-season run on Saturday Night Live, and his role in Comedy Central’s Out of Office, will take the stage at the Anthem on Saturday, October 11 and host BTF’s flagship “Breakout Comedian of the Year” Competition. During the event, six finalists will compete for a $10,000 grand prize and the career-changing opportunity to sign with Innovative Artists, a top Hollywood talent agency.

“Because They’re Funny’s momentum continues to grow, and DC, with its deep roots in comedy, is the perfect home for it,” said NICE CROWD CEO Jeff Friday and President Nicole Friday. “This festival showcases many of the top comics in the business while creating space for the next generation. We’re thrilled to have both Sommore and Jay Pharoah headlining two nights at the Anthem this year.”

Following the Breakout Comedian of the Year Competition, the festival continues with the highly anticipated Hey Ladies Comedy Experience hosted by Sommore on Sunday, October 12.

Hailed as the “Queen of Comedy,” Sommore is celebrated for her razor-sharp wit, trailblazing stand-up specials, and unforgettable roles in films such as Friday After Next and Soul Plane. This dynamic showcase will feature a star-studded lineup of female comics, including beloved actress and singer Tisha Campbell who made television history starring alongside Martin Lawrence in the hit sitcom Martin, and later with Damon Wayans in My Wife and Kids. A true multi-hyphenate, Campbell continues to captivate audiences, bringing comedic talent, resilience, and authenticity to every stage she graces.

“We are thrilled to present the third annual Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival in Washington, DC,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “This event not only positions the District as a premier comedy destination but also shines a spotlight on emerging talent. We are excited to welcome major acts, including Jay Pharoah, to our city, and I can’t wait for comedy fans from around the world to experience the unforgettable performances and vibrant energy of this world-class festival.”

Because They’re Funny will also feature panels, podcasts, an open mic event for local DC comics, and more. Presale tickets for the two headline shows are available now through June 13 at BecauseTheyreFunny.com with presale code NICECROWD2025. General admission tickets will be released shortly after.

Submissions for the 2025 Breakout Comedian of the Year Competition are open through June 16. Aspiring comedians nationwide are invited to submit for a chance to compete in this year’s festival. Since its debut in 2023, BTF has received over 1,000 submissions and helped propel comedic talent to the next level. Last year’s winners, Flo Hernandez and Alfred Kainga, were both signed by Innovative Artists and awarded $10,000. Since winning, Hernandez joined the “Guey Funny” comedy tour and Kainga has performed at venues across the country. For more details on entering the Breakout Comedian of the Year competition, visit BecauseTheyreFunny.com/submissions.

Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival is a property of NICE CROWD, a leading entertainment company in the live events arena founded by Nicole and Jeff Friday. The event is presented in partnership with Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia.

About Nice Crowd

Nice Crowd is a pioneering live events company operating at the intersection of entertainment and tourism. Dedicated to creating culturally impactful experiences, the company celebrates diversity and elevates underrepresented voices through world-class events. Founded by Nicole and Jeff Friday—the visionaries behind the American Black Film Festival (ABFF)—Nice Crowd is the creative force behind a growing portfolio of community-driven properties, including ABFF, Because They're Funny Comedy Festival, ABFF London, and the Black Art Empowerment Summit. Through powerful storytelling, inclusive programming, and unforgettable live experiences, Nice Crowd continues to unite global audiences in celebration of culture and creativity. For more information, visit www.nicecrowd.com.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the LEED Gold-certified Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and CareFirst Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC).