The Foraging Fox Upcycled Certified Ketchup Wins “Upcycled Product of the Year” In 2025 Mindful Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that the Upcycled Certified Ketchup from The Foraging Fox , makers of purpose-driven, sustainable, and boldly flavored condiments, is the winner of “Upcycled Product of the Year” in the 7th annual awards program.

The Foraging Fox’s Upcycled Certified Ketchup is the first of its kind in the United States. Crafted from imperfect surplus tomatoes, the company’s approach to upcycling repurposes food that would otherwise go to waste. Made from surplus tomatoes, their Upcycled Tomato Ketchup delivers a premium, clean-label, and craveable condiment. Certified Non-GMO, 100% natural, and with under 1g of added sugar per serving, the company is shaking up the condiments category with its sustainability credentials, both inside and outside the bottle.

Earlier this year The Foraging Fox became a supporter of Clean Hub and in so doing has committed to 13,000 lbs of plastic waste collection from our waterways and oceans. This commitment is directly funded by sales of its Ketchup and Mayonnaise line. Additionally, the company’s CEO, Desiree Parker, serves on the board of the Upcycled Food Association , helping to set new standards for upcycled innovation and integrity across the industry.

The Foraging Fox Upcycled Ketchup can currently be found in U.S. stores like Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market, and dozens of regional grocery chains.

The demand for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) remains largely consistent and constant even as consumer preferences evolve and change. The CPG market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,476.3 billion between 2024 and 2029. In 2025, sustainability is the CPG sector’s newest consideration along with health-conscious consumer-driven trends and a shift toward e-commerce. With consumers relying more heavily on third party validation when making new purchasing decisions, the Mindful Awards help brands and services stand out by showcasing products and services that represent the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious innovations. All nominations have been evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“The Foraging Fox is creating delicious condiments that not only taste amazing but also make a positive impact on the environment. Upcycling saves food that would otherwise go to waste. Think fruits, vegetables, even grains. With tomatoes, they may be too ripe, too big, or there’s a surplus. But they are still delicious and usable for brands who prioritize sustainability,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “Congratulations to The Foraging Fox for winning ‘Upcycled Product of the Year’ for the incredible Upcycled Certified Ketchup. By using surplus tomatoes that would otherwise be discarded, this company is doing its part to minimize food waste and promote a more sustainable food system.”

The 2025 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

“Creating an Upcycled certified Tomato Ketchup has never been done before in the United States and we’re proud to be pioneers in the condiments space,” said Desiree Parker, co-founder and CEO of The Foraging Fox. “For us innovation is measured from farm to plate and through our Upcycled Tomato Ketchup we believe we’re taking the condiments category into a new and exciting direction - one which celebrates imperfection and surplus and can give it a new home in a product that both tastes great and does good.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by The Mindful Awards — it reinforces our commitment to sustainability. We’ll continue developing products that deliver on flavor and quality while championing the environment and fighting food waste one bottle at a time.”

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world.

About The Foraging Fox

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK, and Lancaster, PA, The Foraging Fox crafts a unique line of condiments, sauces, and dips. Guided by a values-driven approach, the company is known for its Better for You products—healthy, flavorful, and sustainably sourced alternatives to everyday staples like tomato ketchup, flavored mayonnaise, salsas, and dips. Its latest innovation is an Upcycled Tomato Ketchup, continuing its commitment to sustainability and great taste.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Mindful Awards

travis@mindfulawards.com

949.667.4475