Fiduciary Services Group Selects Midaxo to Drive Programmatic M&A Strategy

BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Services Group (FSG), a forward-thinking retirement services firm, has selected Midaxo, a leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) software platform, to power the company’s shift toward a scalable, programmatic M&A strategy.

“Transitioning from ad-hoc M&A activity to a structured repeatable acquisition program is essential to FSG’s growth strategy,” said Christian Fulmino, Head of Corporate Development and M&A at FSG. “Midaxo’s purpose-built M&A platform will help us create a faster, higher-quality, and more efficient M&A program by improving the organization and structure of our diligence process, increasing the repeatability of our activities, and enhancing visibility through robust analytics and reporting.”

FSG's adoption of Midaxo underscores its commitment to utilizing technology to drive sustainable growth.

“We are excited to partner with FSG as they scale their M&A program,” said Jude McColgan, CEO of Midaxo. “FSG recognized that Midaxo’s integrated platform—offering best-practice frameworks, reusable diligence workflows, and real-time process insights—can help unlock the inorganic growth they are targeting.”

About Fiduciary Services Group

Fiduciary Services Group Family of Companies (FSG) is a leader in enhancing all aspects of retirement services. With a comprehensive focus on recordkeeping services, compliance, government reporting, actuarial services, trust and custody solutions, and investment advisory services, FSG is committed to delivering innovative and reliable support to its clients. As the parent company of PCS Retirement, Advisor Trust, Aspire, ABGRM, DWC, and others, FSG champions a collaborative approach to empowering organizations, advisors, and participants in achieving their retirement goals.

About Midaxo

Midaxo provides the most widely used work management solution for corporate development. Digitally transforming the transaction process, Midaxo Cloud leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver accelerated inorganic growth while decreasing deal risk. The platform can be customized to fit the needs of each company to enable corporate development and M&A leaders to find, evaluate, and deliver inorganic growth with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Users of the M&A capabilities report identifying and managing 5x more targets, reducing diligence time by 50%, and accelerating time to value realization up to 40%. More than 500 Midaxo customers, including Banner Health, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services, have closed over 5,000 transactions valued in excess of $1 trillion.

