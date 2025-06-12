Frontline Education Announces Jonathan Kost as Chief Strategy Officer

Wayne, Pa., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne, Pa. – [June 12, 2025] – Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced Jonathan Kost as Chief Strategy Officer, a newly created position on the company’s Executive Leadership Team. He will lead Frontline’s strategic direction and innovation efforts to accelerate growth and advance the company’s mission in K-12 education.

Kost has over twenty years of experience in technology, data strategy, and product innovation. Recently, he was Chief Strategy Officer at ConstructConnect, where he developed company strategy, drove inorganic growth, created a market and competitive intelligence capability, and served for several years as General Manager. He also worked with product teams to imagine and introduce new AI technologies that automate significant portions of the preconstruction process. Earlier in his career, Kost was Chief Strategy Officer at a P&C insurance technology and data firm, now known as Cotality. During this time, he helped create systems to improve efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction in property underwriting and claims processes.

“Jon brings a powerful combination of strategic thinking, operational leadership, and technical acumen,” said Matt Strazza, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Education. “His experience driving enterprise-wide transformation will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and expand the ways we support the K-12 community. We’re excited to welcome him to Frontline in this important new role at this pivotal time.

As Frontline's first Chief Strategy Officer, Kost will play a key role in leveraging AI to drive innovation and technology investment, enhancing our service and product offerings to help districts tackle their most pressing challenges.

“As the education sector faces increasing complexity and rising expectations, the demands on school districts have increased significantly,” said Kost. “Frontline is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of progress in K-12, and I look forward to helping define the future—especially as we embrace the full potential of AI to empower educators, streamline district operations, and improve outcomes for students.”

Kost’s appointment underscores Frontline’s long-term commitment to bold innovation, strategic growth, and delivering meaningful value to the educators, administrators, and communities it serves.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, supporting more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide. Our solutions span four key areas — Human Capital Management, Student Solutions, Business Operations, and Data & Analytics — helping school systems operate efficiently and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

A part of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), Frontline combines long-term stability with a commitment to innovation in K-12 education. We’re proud to be recognized with a 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work award, reflecting our people-first culture and dedication to those who serve our schools.