Optimove Announces Opening of APAC Operations; Appoints Jack Wheeler to Lead the Region

New York, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing and the #1 player engagement platform in iGaming, today announced that after more than two years of activity in the Asia-Pacific, it has opened operations in the region. iGaming veteran, Jack Wheeler, has been appointed the Head of APAC.

Wheeler brings more than ten years of experience in enterprise sales, SaaS innovation, and iGaming. He most recently served as Co-Founder and COO of PRLY, a community-based SaaS platform for the sports and iGaming sectors. His prior roles include leadership positions at Salesforce, where he helped drive APAC initiatives, as well as advisory roles with iGaming syndicates and equity positions in multiple Asia-based iGaming start-ups.

“Jack brings an exceptional mix of entrepreneurial drive, enterprise experience, and regional expertise to Optimove,” said Motti Colman, VP of Revenue at Optimove. “His deep understanding of both the iGaming and sports industries, paired with his proven ability to scale partnerships in APAC, makes him the ideal leader for our expansion in this fast-growing market.”

As Head of APAC, Wheeler will focus on growing Optimove’s presence among iGaming operators across the region.

“This is a pivotal moment for iGaming in APAC,” said Wheeler. “The fast growth across the region, particularly in the Philippines and Malaysia, presents a major opportunity for brands to scale smarter, faster, and more profitably. Optimove's experience in helping operators grow across the globe will be a boon to APAC operators as they map out their strategy. Optimove’s Positionless Marketing approach, and the fact that it is the number one engagement platform in iGaming, makes this especially exciting to me.”

Optimove’s APAC expansion comes in response to rising global demand for unified marketing platforms that combine data, automation, and personalization at scale. By enabling marketers to independently launch personalized, real-time campaigns, Optimove is transforming how iGaming operators grow player relationships and lifetime value.

A key offering for the region is Optimove's Ignite+ program. The comprehensive program is designed to accelerate growth for emerging iGaming and sports betting operators. It offers exclusive access to Optimove’s #1 Player Engagement Platform, along with expert CRM guidance, actionable insights, and proprietary industry benchmarks. Optimove Ignite+ empowers operators to enhance player engagement, improve marketing efficiency, and scale efficiently in a highly competitive market.



In addition to being the APAC Lead, Jack Wheeler is a Senior Account Executive at Optimove.

About Optimove

Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

Recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, go to Optimove.com