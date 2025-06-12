ReShape Lifesciences® Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Recon Supply to Access the VA and DoD Markets

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced the signing of an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Recon Supply. Through this new strategic partnership, Recon Supply will distribute ReShape’s cutting-edge portfolio, including the STIMEL-03 neuromuscular rehabilitation device, the next-generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX, and the full range of ReShape products, across the Veterans Administration (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) healthcare systems. This collaboration will expand access to proven, life-changing treatments for more than 18 million U.S. veterans and active military personnel.

“This agreement with Recon Supply marks a pivotal step forward in ReShape’s mission to expand access to innovative medical technologies that improve lives,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “Through Recon’s extensive footprint across the VA and DoD healthcare systems, we look forward to bringing our FDA-cleared STIMEL-03 system, a cutting-edge neurorehabilitation platform that is transforming clinical care with real-time EMG biofeedback and personalized electrical stimulation, to veterans and military personnel recovering from stroke, injury, or surgery. Additionally, the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX, our next-generation, minimally invasive weight loss solution, offers a safe, adjustable option for individuals struggling with obesity. Together, these technologies reflect our commitment to delivering high-impact, clinically proven solutions to patients in need, including those who have served our country.”

“Partnering with ReShape Lifesciences aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative, life-changing medical solutions to those who have served our country,” added Steve Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Recon Supply and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. “With established access to VA and DoD facilities through our Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and Electronic Catalog (ECAT) contracts, this agreement allows us to expand the reach of ReShape’s most impactful technologies—including the STIMEL-03 rehabilitation system and the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX. These solutions are well-suited to the complex needs of the veteran and active-duty populations we serve. Since relaunching in 2022, Recon Supply has grown over 113% year-over-year and now distributes to 102 VA Medical Centers nationwide, with a team made up almost entirely of veterans and veteran spouses. We are proud to partner with ReShape to bring these vital solutions to the men and women who have sacrificed for our country.”

About Recon Supply

Recon Supply is a trusted distributor of medical products and technologies, specializing in providing high-quality solutions to federal agencies and healthcare systems. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Recon Supply is dedicated to delivering the most innovative medical technologies while actively supporting the veteran community through hiring initiatives. With a focus on excellence and reliability, Recon Supply is committed to enhancing patient care through innovative partnerships. For more information on Recon Supply, visit www.Recon-Supply.com

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational vagal neuromodulation system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the expectations regarding the distribution arrangement of Recon Supply. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Paul F. Hickey

President and Chief Executive Officer

949-276-7223

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

(917)-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com