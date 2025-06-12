Singfar Group Embraces Digitalization with iO3’s V.Sight AI Video Analytics for Vessel Surveillance

Pioneering Technology Adoption to Drive Efficiency and Safety in the Bunker Sector

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iOThree Limited ("iO3" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IOTR), a pioneering provider of digital solutions for the maritime industry, is proud to announce the deployment of its V.Sight Artificial Intelligence (AI) video analytics camera surveillance system across the bunker vessel fleet of Singfar Group, a leading name in Singapore’s shipping and bunker vessel operations. This milestone marks a significant step in supporting Singfar Group’s digitalisation journey—enhancing real-time situational awareness, advancing safety innovation, and automating workflows to enable smarter fleet management and fuel optimisation across its maritime operations.

The phased implementation of iO3’s V.Sight AI system began in the second quarter of 2024, with plans to fully equip Singfar’s entire fleet in due course. Tailored to meet the unique needs of ship operations, V.Sight leverages advanced AI-driven video analytics to provide real-time insights that bolster safety and improve operational efficiency. The system’s ability to set AI-monitored thresholds also generates alerts and notifications, empowering Singfar to take proactive action on potential safety or operational risks. This initiative reflects Singfar’s forward-thinking approach to modernizing vessel operations and embracing the digital transformation sweeping across the maritime sector.

Joanna Soh, Chief Commercial Officer at iO3, shared, “Digital adoption in maritime must deliver measurable value and address real operational challenges. Our collaboration with Singfar Group reflects this principle—using AI-powered video analytics not as a novelty, but as a practical tool to enhance oversight, strengthen accountability, and support smarter decision-making.”

In an industry where incidents can carry significant financial and environmental repercussions, Singfar’s decision reflects its proactive stance on risk management. The V.Sight system goes beyond traditional monitoring by using AI to track critical vessel functions, offering early warnings and mitigating the risk of costly or hazardous incidents. Additionally, its robust analytics facilitate compliance with emerging regulations, reinforcing Singfar’s role as an industry leader in responsible, innovative practices.

“At Singfar, we recognize technology as a catalyst for transformation – driving us to lead the industry forward while exceeding evolving regulatory and operational expectations,” said Jeffrey Kong, Head of Ship Management at Singfar Group. “Integrating iO3’s AI-powered system allows us to strengthen our fleet’s efficiency, elevate safety standards, and redefining operational excellence within the bunker industry.”

Through this deployment, iO3 not only helps Singfar Group strengthen its leadership in technological adoption within the bunker industry but also accelerates its own mission to deliver scalable, efficient, and tailored digital solutions for the maritime sector. This collaboration underscores the growing importance of innovation, adaptability, and digital transformation in shaping the future of global maritime operations.

ABOUT Singfar Group

Singfar Group is a Singapore-based company focused on sustainable shipping and maritime energy solutions. It operates an eco-friendly logistics and trading platform that combines physical measures—such as the use of alternative fuels and energy-saving technologies—with digital tools like real-time fleet management, IoT sensors, and machine learning. Singfar aims to reduce emissions, improve operational efficiency, and support the transition to cleaner maritime transport.

ABOUT iO3

iO3 is a leading provider of Maritime Digital technologies, offering a comprehensive range of solutions and services to optimize vessel operations, enhance safety, and improve overall efficiency. With a commitment to driving digital innovation in the maritime industry, iO3 empowers shipowners to adapt to evolving market demands and embrace the benefits of advanced technologies. For further information, visit www.io3.sg and https://www.linkedin.com/company/io3-pte-ltd.

