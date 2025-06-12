AIM ImmunoTech Granted U.S. Patent Covering Methods of Manufacturing Therapeutic dsRNA, Including Ampligen®

Patent portfolio now includes protection for manufacture, methods and compositions

Provides AIM with patent protection for manufacturing Ampligen until 2041

OCALA, Fla., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (OTC Pink: AIMID) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. patent No. 12312376, titled “Therapeutic Double Stranded RNA and Methods for Producing the Same.” The patent expires January 25, 2041.

The new patent covers methods involving the manufacture of a range of therapeutic double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) products, of which Ampligen is included. Combined with AIM’s multiple compositions and methods patents involving Ampligen, this manufacturing patent, along with AIM’s other issued patents, further secures the Company’s control over the synthesis and use of the first-in-class drug, and provides patent protection for manufacturing until 2041.

The new patent significantly extends the potential development runway for the drug, securing AIM additional time to safely and confidently develop its drug program as it seeks U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for Ampligen in any of a series of indications. Ampligen has demonstrated broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

AIM’s overall intellectual property portfolio covers the manufacture and use of Ampligen. AIM’s patents include Ampligen in the treatment of cancer (U.S. patent 11,813,279, expires August 9, 2039), the Post-COVID condition of fatigue (Netherlands’ patent 2032813, expires August 21, 2042) and endometriosis (U.S. patent 12,102,649, expires October 22, 2040).

AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels commented, “This patent is a significant milestone for AIM as it represents the final step in a multi-year project to strengthen and secure our global patent portfolio surrounding Ampligen. AIM now has extended patent protection for the manufacture of Ampligen, the composition of Ampligen and the way in which Ampligen can be utilized as a therapeutic for a diverse collection of unmet medical needs, from deadly cancers to Post-COVID conditions to endometriosis.”

Significantly, AIM’s intellectual property protection for Ampligen also includes multiple Orphan Drug Designations (“ODD”) from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”). FDA designation grants seven years of market exclusivity after commercial approval and EMA designation grants 10 years of market exclusivity after such approval. AIM’s orphan drug designations include Metastatic Melanoma (US), Renal Cell Carcinoma (US), Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma (US and EU), Ebola Virus Disease (US and EU), Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (US) and HIV (US).

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

