SteraMist Named Disinfection and Decontamination Products Company of the Year 2025

FREDERICK, Md., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today is proud to announce it has been honored with the prestigious "Disinfection and Decontamination Products Company of the Year 2025" award by MedTech Outlook. This recognition highlights TOMI’s unwavering commitment to excellence and the strong confidence customers and industry peers have in its SteraMist iHP technology.

The selection process for this esteemed award involved an evaluation conducted by an expert panel of highly respected C-level executives, influential industry thought leaders, and a distinguished editorial board. Their collective assessment led to SteraMist emerging as the clear leader in disinfection and decontamination products for 2025.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award,” stated Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “This recognition validates our ongoing commitment to providing the most effective and trusted disinfection and decontamination technology to our customers. We are especially grateful for the support and the industry experts who recognized our efforts."

SteraMist remains dedicated to advancing its innovative iHP technology and maintaining its position at the forefront of the disinfection and decontamination industry, continuously striving to exceed the expectations of its global customer base.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit http://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com

