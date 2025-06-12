Free Cloud Mining App RIMining Major Update: Earn 1,000 Points/Day [Supports BTC, DOGE, LTC, SOL]

London, UK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, UK – RIMining, a well-established cloud mining platform with over a decade of operational experience, has officially launched its new mobile cryptocurrency mining application. The app enables users to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL) directly from their smartphones—removing the need for traditional mining hardware and providing a simplified, mobile-first experience for acquiring digital assets.

“Just as mobile banking has made financial services more inclusive, our goal is to make crypto mining accessible to everyone,” said a RIMining spokesperson. “By eliminating the reliance on specialized hardware, we’re helping more users benefit from blockchain-powered income opportunities.”

The app, available on Android and iOS, features an intuitive and user-friendly interface. It enables users to monitor hash rate performance, track daily mining earnings, and manage contracts directly from their mobile devices—making it easy to get started with cloud mining.





Key Features:

Free $15 Bonus + Daily Login Rewards: New users receive $15 instantly and earn $0.60 daily just for logging in.

Remote Mining Access: Start earning crypto instantly via a simple dashboard – anytime, anywhere.

Enterprise Security: Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare® for device and connection security.

Flexible Mining Contracts: Options range from low-cost trials to high-yield packages for all budgets.

24/7 Uptime & Global Support: High-availability infrastructure backed by multilingual customer teams.

BTC Mining Packages



The following chart illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve in the future:



Returns vary with market fluctuations

(For full contract details, please visit the official website at https://RIMining.com)





Get Started in 3 Steps:

1.Visit rimining.com, sign up via email



2.Select your preferred mining contract



3.Earn cryptocurrency automatically





Industry Perspective:

As leading experts like Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood predict Bitcoin could surpass $150,000 by 2026, and PlanB forecasts it may exceed $100,000 by the end of 2024, the cryptocurrency market continues to mature and attract widespread attention. Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz also emphasizes growing institutional adoption as a key driver for sustained growth. In line with this trend, RIMining latest update promotes the democratization of cloud mining with a mobile-first platform, empowering anyone to easily mine Bitcoin and unlock their path to financial freedom.





About RIMining:

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, RIMining is a regulated cloud mining platform serving over 10 million users across 190+ countries. The company prioritizes transparency, energy efficiency, and accessibility in cryptocurrency mining through its innovative Green Intelligent Mining Model, making it one of the most reliable, simple, and trustworthy platforms in the industry.





Website: https://rimining.com



Contact: info@rimining.com



App Download: https://rimining.com/download





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.