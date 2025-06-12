A New Era in College Sports Dispute Resolution: AAA® Introduces NIL-Specific Arbitration Procedures

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), launched new supplementary procedures and due process guidelines specifically designed to meet the growing demand for fast, fair, and reliable dispute resolution in college athletics and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements.

As student-athletes gain the ability to benefit from their personal brand, the collegiate sports landscape has shifted dramatically, bringing with it a rise in disputes over contracts, compensation, eligibility, and governance. The AAA’s updated framework supports athletes, universities, advisors, and collectives in navigating NIL-related and sports participation challenges and offers a streamlined path to resolve these matters efficiently and equitably.

“At a time when college sports are undergoing historic change, athletes and institutions need a fair, fast, and neutral process for resolving disputes,” said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA. “Our new NIL and sports participation arbitration procedures are designed to protect the rights of student-athletes and institutions alike, ensuring that disagreements don’t derail careers or academic missions. The AAA brings trusted, sport-savvy arbitrators and a streamlined process that puts resolution—and the people behind the contracts—at the center.”

The AAA’s newly developed guidelines and supplementary procedures provide a streamlined, flexible framework for managing sports-related disputes, offering built-in emergency relief options and clearly defined filing fees, arbitrator rates, and administrative costs to provide predictability and manageability for all parties. Developed in collaboration with legal scholars, athlete advocates, and industry leaders, the AAA’s comprehensive Supplementary Procedures for the Arbitration of Sports Participation and Name, Image, and Likeness Disputes and Due Process Guidelines for the Arbitration of Sports Participation and Name, Image, and Likeness Disputes promote fairness, transparency, and efficiency. Cases are handled by experienced professionals drawn from the AAA’s exclusive Sports and Commercial Panels of Arbitrators, each with deep expertise in sports law, NIL agreements, and collegiate eligibility issues. The process also prioritizes privacy, protecting sensitive financial and contractual information that might otherwise be exposed through litigation.

"I’m proud to contribute to the evolving college athletics landscape by supporting procedures that reflect both fairness and flexibility,” said Maidie Oliveau, member of the American Arbitration Association’s Sports Advisory Committee. “This approach is designed to deliver clarity and resolution quickly, minimizing disruption to athletes and institutions alike."

To help prevent disputes before they arise, the AAA encourages athletes, schools, sponsors, and collectives to establish clear, compliant agreements that include a designated dispute resolution clause. Sample arbitration language for sports participation and NIL agreements is available at www.adr.org. View the Due Process Guidelines, Costs of Arbitration, and Supplementary Procedures for more information.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading ADR service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.