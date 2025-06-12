Verizon Frontline Network Slice now available nationwide

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April, Verizon Frontline launched its network slice for first responders coast-to-coast in 20+ markets. Today, Verizon is doubling down by launching the slice in more than 20 new markets, officially making the offering available nationwide wherever Verizon offers 5G Ultra Wideband service.

Newly-added metropolitan areas, which bring the total to 50 major markets, with access to the Verizon Frontline Network Slice include:

New York, N.Y.

Little Rock, Ark.

Hartford, Conn.

Washington, D.C.

New Orleans, La.

Paterson, N.J.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Dallas, Texas

Philadelphia, Pa.

Syracuse, N.Y.

Fort Worth, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Arlington, Va.

Norfolk, Va.

Albany, N.Y.

Tulsa, Okla.

Boston, Mass.

Nashville, Tenn.



The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is a 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) virtual network slice completely dedicated to public safety that allows for the allocation of network resources within Verizon’s network infrastructure. This helps provide first responders several key advantages including (but not limited to):

Dedicated 5G UW network capacity reserved exclusively for first responders, helping ensure network resource availability, priority and enhanced quality of service.



reserved exclusively for first responders, helping ensure network resource availability, priority and enhanced quality of service. Tailored performance for critical applications and devices to help ensure data traffic is optimized for the operational needs of first responders.

for critical applications and devices to help ensure data traffic is optimized for the operational needs of first responders. Enhanced reliability which significantly reduces the risk of disruption to mission-critical communications even during periods of high network congestion.



which significantly reduces the risk of disruption to mission-critical communications even during periods of high network congestion. Flexible scalability allowing Verizon to efficiently allocate dedicated network resources in real-time based on the operational needs of first responders.



With dedicated 5G UW network capacity reserved for the Verizon Frontline Network Slice, first responders across the nation now have access to enhanced mission-critical connectivity in even the most population-dense environments or during periods of high network congestion.

Verizon Frontline is committed to meeting the mission-critical communication needs of those on the front lines and eligible public safety agencies will have access to plans featuring the Verizon Frontline Network Slice for the same cost as current 5G UW plans.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Eric Durie

eric.durie@verizon.com