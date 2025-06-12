COLUMBUS, Ga., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current®, the world’s first electric outdoor cooking brand, today released results from its City Bites survey exploring cooking and eating preferences and habits among over 7,500 respondents in the 25 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States. Whether dining out or feasting on home cooking, findings suggest that Houston and Atlanta are America’s most underrated “Foodie Cities”– those with vibrant restaurant scenes, varied and celebrated dining options and distinctive food cultures. Respondents living in Houston and Atlanta said they dine out more often, spend more on food and even consider themselves better cooks than those from New York, Chicago and San Francisco, the cities most often recognized as Foodie Cities by those surveyed.

Atlantans not only eat at restaurants and order more takeout and delivery the most, but they also love a cookout: they cook outdoors and for friends more than people in any other American city. Houstonians spend the most money on eating out while also rating their restaurant options the second highest in the country overall, behind only Miami. Atlanta and Houston are each home to some of the most adventurous home cooks, both ranking among the top five when it comes to preparing meals that include spicy food, seafood, and plant-based proteins.

But despite all the local culinary love, nationwide, only 43% of respondents said Houston is definitely a Foodie City and only a narrow majority (51%) considers Atlanta a food mecca.

More City Bites Insights

Cities like Houston and Atlanta are proving that culinary passion isn’t confined to the East or West coasts – and that great food isn’t just cooked by professionals. In fact, not only in Atlanta, but also in Denver, Indianapolis, Orlando, Portland and St. Louis, respondents rated their own cooking higher than they rated their local restaurants and cooked outdoors more often than average.

Highest Lowest Home cook self-rating Orlando San Francisco Local restaurant rating Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Portland Home-cooked meals per month Denver Dallas-Ft. Worth Meals cooked outdoors per month Atlanta Tampa-St. Pete Restaurant meals per month Atlanta Portland Cost per restaurant meal New York Indianapolis $ spent monthly at restaurants Houston Portland $ spent monthly on takeout/delivery Atlanta Minneapolis-St. Paul Meals cooked with spicy food per month Houston Raleigh-Durham Meals cooked with seafood per month Washington, DC Tampa-St. Pete Meals cooked with veggies per month San Francisco Tampa-St. Pete Meals cooked with plant-based proteins per month Washington, DC Tampa-St. Pete



As enthusiasm for home cooking grows, Current is helping people of every skill level cook outdoors, even in places where traditional grills and open flames aren’t allowed. Its smart electric appliances, including the Model G Grill, Model G Griddle, and Model P Pizza Oven, deliver precision temperature control and app-guided cooking that simplify cooking. Because they each plug into a standard electric outlet, they can be used on balconies, rooftops, and other spaces where gas, charcoal, or wood are off-limits, opening up outdoor cooking to a new generation of home chefs.

“Houston and Atlanta may not be the first cities that come to mind when people think of foodie destinations – but maybe they should be. What makes them stand out isn’t just how much people love to eat there, but also the pride they take in including regional flavors and traditions in their home cooking,” said Anna Grant, General Manager of Current. “From bold Southern spices and Gulf Coast seafood to the fresh, fusion-driven tastes of the West Coast, each city brings its own flair to the table – and that diversity is what makes American food culture so vibrant.”

Survey Methodology: Current’s insights arise from Pollfish surveys conducted in February 2025 and May 2025, comprising responses from over 7,500 adults aged who regularly make decisions about cooking, dining out, and food takeout and delivery.

About Current

Established in 2023 and backed by W. C. Bradley Co., Current is reinventing traditional outdoor cooking through innovative electric technology. Current believes that the joy of outdoor cooking shouldn’t be limited. Its award-winning products deliver the same performance and outcomes as traditional open flame cooking, without limitations. Current makes outdoor cooking more accessible and sustainable for everyone, whether they live in a high-rise apartment, a wildfire-prone area, a community with strict HOA rules, or simply want to cook with clean, safe, renewable energy. Its smart features, precise temperatures and app-based expert guidance, make it easier and more enjoyable than ever to achieve best-in-class results, no matter the skill level. Welcome to Current, where outdoor living is possible for every lifestyle.

