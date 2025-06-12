SINTX Technologies Announces Strategic Vision Focused on Expansion Across Key Sectors

New leadership and recapitalization to accelerate commercialization of proprietary silicon nitride technologies in medical and high-growth markets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), the only FDA-registered producer of implantable silicon nitride and a global leader in advanced ceramics, today announced a renewed corporate vision and strategic plan to accelerate commercialization and unlock the full value of its intellectual property portfolio. This follows the company’s successful recapitalization in February 2025 and the restructure of its leadership team and Board of Directors.

A Legacy of Innovation in Silicon Nitride

In 2008 SINTX Technologies made history with the first FDA-cleared implant material that is neither metal nor plastic—but medical-grade silicon nitride. The initial clearance covered a family of interbody devices and marked a pivotal moment in spinal surgery. These implants offered a unique trifecta of benefits: antimicrobial activity, osteogenic potential, and radiographic translucency. With over 50,000 spinal implants successfully placed worldwide, SINTX has demonstrated the clinical viability and long-term advantages of this revolutionary biomaterial.

Today, SINTX remains the industry leader in silicon nitride technology, with 18 issued U.S. patents and 84 pending applications. Known for its strength, biocompatibility, and infection-resistant properties, the company’s proprietary ceramic platform has applications across multiple markets—including the $62 billion global orthopedic implant sector, as well as emerging fields like agribiotech and performance textiles.

Renewed Vision and Mission

SINTX is now taking this one step further by developing next-generation hybrid biomaterials that combine the biological performance of silicon nitride and merging the flexibility, and manufacturability of polymers like PEEK and PEKK. These new composites are being optimized for applications in spine, oral/maxillofacial (OMF), cranio-maxillofacial (CMF), and oncologic reconstruction.

“Our mission is clear: to drive sustainable growth and value creation by collaborating with market leaders who recognize the transformative potential of silicon nitride,” said Mr. Eric Olson, CEO of SINTX Technologies. “With a strengthened balance sheet and a robust intellectual property portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate commercialization and deliver superior outcomes for patients, customers, and shareholders alike.”

Strategic Initiatives and Market Expansion

SINTX is actively pursuing strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities to expand the reach of its technology. The company’s near-term focus includes:

Joint Ventures: Collaborating with established manufacturers in orthopedics, wound care, agribiotech, and other potential sectors to integrate silicon nitride into next-generation products.

Collaborating with established manufacturers in orthopedics, wound care, agribiotech, and other potential sectors to integrate silicon nitride into next-generation products. IP Monetization: Unlocking value from its extensive patent portfolio through licensing agreements and technology transfer initiatives.

Unlocking value from its extensive patent portfolio through licensing agreements and technology transfer initiatives. Operational Excellence: Enhancing AI supported 3D manufacturing capabilities at its FDA cleared and ISO certified headquarters to support anticipated growth and ensure the highest quality standards.



Commitment to Stakeholders

As SINTX enters this new era, the Company reaffirms its commitment to transparency, disciplined execution, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders and partners,” said Mr. Olson. “Together, we will realize the full potential of silicon nitride and secure SINTX’s position as a leader in advanced ceramics.

For more information, please visit www.sintx.com.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and agribiotech applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter new markets. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy,” "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Forward looking statements include our efforts to develop next-generation hybrid biomaterials, our expectation that will drive sustainable growth and value creation, and that we will expand the reach of our technology pursuing strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, difficulty in developing and commercializing medical device technologies. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2025, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.

Business and Media Inquiries for SINTX:

SINTX Technologies, Inc.

801.839.3502

IR@sintx.com