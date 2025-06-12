Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Size to Hit USD 9.11 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Semiconductors and Electronics Manufacturing - SNS Insider

Austin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Electronic Wet Chemicals Market size was valued at USD 4.53 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.11 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.13 % during 2025-2032.”

Rising Need for Ultra-Pure Chemicals to Enhance Semiconductor-Manufacturing Yields and Meet Advanced Technology Standards

With growing need for ultra-clean chemicals, used in the semiconductor, electronics and solar markets, the market for electronic wet chemicals is expanding. These chemicals – such as acids, solvents, and cleaning agents, are vital to wafer fabrication, PCB manufacturing, and advanced packaging. 5G, AI, and IoT are becoming more and more prevalent, and precision and performance are constantly increasing, which requires higher purity materials.

Trends toward sustainability are driving greener chemistry and process and concerns about the supply chain are emphasizing local sourcing. Size of the U.S. electronic wet chemicals market was (USD 0.79 Billion) in 2024 and will increase to (USD 1.61 Billion) by 2032 at 9.31 % CAGR. Firms, such as Eastman are responding to this with offerings, such as high-purity IPA under the EastaPure™ line. With the recovery of the U.S. manufacturing sector, U.S. chemical makers are gearing up domestic output to address expanded semiconductor capacity, which is driving growth in the USD 50 billion global electronics materials market.

What was the Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Share of Asia Pacific in 2024?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the electronic wet chemicals market with a 44% revenue share, owing to presence of strong semiconductor manufacturing hubs in countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea and increasing investment in chip production in these countries and favorable government support. The region is dominated by China and a growing electronics base there.

North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.37% during 2025-2032, driven by ongoing semiconductor fab investments, AI, 5G progress, and encouraging efforts, such as the CHIPS Act. Europe is becoming one of the major markets owing to the government policies regarding microelectronics and rise of automotive and clean energy. LATAM and MEA are gradually growing, buoyed by increasing electronics production and data centre expansion.

Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.53 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.13% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Acetic acid, Phosphoric acid and Isopropyl acid)

• By Form (Liquid, Solid and Gas),

• By Application (Semiconductor Manufacturing, Flat Panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing, Solar Cell Manufacturing and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Manufacturing)

• By End User Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor Industry, Solar & Photovoltaic Industry, Automotive Industry and Consumer Electronics)

Which Chemical Type is Leading the Electronic Wet Chemicals Market?

By Type

In 2024, the acetic acid segment accounted for the largest share of the electronic wet chemicals market, around 55%, as it holds a critical cleaning application of the electronic and semiconductor products. Its success in cleaning up impurities and a growing appetite for electronics and high-tech devices are driving its supremacy.

The isopropyl acid segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace over 2025-2032, with a CAGR of 12.59%, due to its indispensable use for surface preparation and cleaning during the semiconductor manufacturing in a bid to cater the demand for high-performance and sophisticated electronic technologies.

By Form

The liquid segment dominated the electronic wet chemicals market in 2024, holding around 75% share, owing to its aggressive demand for cleaning and etching applications in semiconductor production. This leadership is driven by our critical service of high-purity, accurate chemical solutions for manufacturing processes and surface treatment.

The gas segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over 2025-2032, with a CAGR of 12.55%, The gas based chemicals provide higher precision and miniaturization required for advanced semiconductor and display technologies.

By Application

In 2024, the semiconductor manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the electronic wet chemicals market, at approximately 46%, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate over 2025-2032, with a CAGR of 10.21%. This growth is powered by the increasing need for cutting-edge semiconductors as AI, IoT, automotive and consumer electronics drive demand. With the move to smaller and more powerful chips in the industry, production processes are increasingly dependent on ultra-high-purity wet chemicals for critical etching and manufacturing, which will enable precision and performance in the production of next-generation semiconductors.

Which Industry Dominated the Electronic Wet Chemicals Market in 2024?

By End-User Industry

In 2024, the electronics and semiconductor industry segment held a dominant 56% share of the electronic wet chemicals market, propelled by increasing use of advanced semiconductor devices, miniaturized components, as well as the proliferation of electronics in consumer products, telecommunications and computing.

The automotive industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over 2025-2032, with a CAGR of 10.99%, and is driven by the increase in the adoption of electric vehicle (EV), for which the high-performance electronic components and reliable wet chemicals are necessary for production.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

BASF SE

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Fujifilm Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

KMG Chemicals Inc.

Linde plc

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Technic Inc

Recent Developments:

In Jul 2024, Honeywell to acquire Air Products’ LNG process technology and equipment business for USD 1.81 billion in cash.The move strengthens Honeywell’s energy transition offerings with advanced LNG solutions and digital integration.

In May 2025, BASF launches its digital transformation with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for AI supporting sustainability and real time insight. The initiative simplifies business, streamlines on-prem complexity, and provides agility for future innovations.

