Sunrise Maids Gives Back to Katy TX with More Than Just a Clean Home

Sunrise Maids, a local house cleaning service known for its reliable and professional house cleaners, is proud to be more than just a cleaning company. As a locally owned and operated business, Sunrise Maids has deep roots in the Katy community—and those roots continue to grow stronger through meaningful partnerships with nonprofit organizations and community initiatives across the region.



Maid Service Near Me That Supports Local Nonprofits



When people search for a “maid service near me,” they usually want someone to help make their home spotless and fresh, but Sunrise Maids also wants to make the community stronger. One of the organizations Sunrise Maids is honored to support is the Texas Ramp Project. This statewide nonprofit builds free wheelchair ramps for older adults and people with disabilities who can’t afford them. These ramps are more than a convenience—they provide freedom, dignity, and safety for beneficiaries.



“We’ve been fortunate to serve so many families in Katy over the years,” said Adam Dolch, Co-Owner of Sunrise Maids. “Supporting the Texas Ramp Project is just one way we can give back to a community that’s given us so much.”



Move Out Cleaning That Moves the Community Forward



In addition to helping families with move out cleaning and one-time deep cleans, Sunrise Maids believes in investing in the next generation. That’s why the company proudly supports Lone Star College, helping students pursue careers and certifications in fields that make a difference. Whether it’s through financial support or community awareness, Sunrise Maids is committed to playing a small but meaningful role in building a brighter future.



House Cleaning Service that Preserves Local History



Sunrise Maids also partners with the Katy Heritage Society, an organization dedicated to preserving the charm, culture, and history of Katy. Whether it’s helping promote historical tours or supporting preservation efforts, Sunrise Maids recognizes the importance of maintaining the identity of the town they call home. Just like their clients trust them as their house cleaning service, Sunrise Maids helps care for the home that is Katy, Texas.



Professional House Cleaners Who Care About Your Health



Clean homes and healthy lifestyles go hand-in-hand. Sunrise Maids proudly supports the work of the Texas Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, a health-focused resource promoting nutrition education and access to healthy eating across Texas. As a company that values cleanliness and wellness, Sunrise Maids believes every family should have access to resources that support both. Clean homes matter, but so do healthy meals and habits.



Maid Service Katy Residents Can Trust



Everything Sunrise Maids does—from providing top-quality maid service to supporting local causes—centers on one core value: care. Their professional house cleaners are thoroughly trained, background-checked, and committed to excellence. That same dedication extends beyond homes and into the heart of the community.



Whether it’s a recurring maid service, a last-minute move out cleaning, or a one-time visit to get things back in order, Sunrise Maids proudly serves Katy, TX with professionalism, integrity, and a strong sense of local pride.



Katy Maid Service That’s All About Community



“Our customers aren’t just clients—they’re our neighbors,” said Dolch. “We’re incredibly grateful to be part of the Katy community, and we’ll continue looking for ways to support and give back however we can.”



