Optimal Dental Center of Reston & Fairfax Achieves Near-Perfect 99% Invisalign Success Rate, Completing Cases in Half the Expected Time

Fairfax, VA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Optimal Dental Center in Reston announces a groundbreaking milestone, reporting a 99% patient satisfaction rate and successful completion of approximately 300 Invisalign cases over the past year, surpassing the national average success rate.



Optimal Dental Center has positioned itself as a regional leader in orthodontic innovation by consistently exceeding patient expectations. The practice significantly reduces treatment duration by leveraging state-of-the-art technology, including Itero 3D-imaging scans, CT scans, virtual care platforms, and AI-based predictive analytics, achieving successful results in nearly half the anticipated treatment time compared to traditional estimates.



“We strive for perfection and patient satisfaction,” said Dr. Quyen Dang, D.D.S., lead dentist at Optimal Dental Center of Reston. Dr. Dang is certified in Advanced Invisalign® Treatment (Diamond Provider, Top 1% Nationwide – 2024).



Dr. Dang’s partner, Hieu Nguyen, D.D.S., says, “Our commitment is clear: we will continue treatment until both patient and doctor agree on exceptional results.” Dr. Nguyen manages the Optimal Dental Center of Fairfax location.



A striking example includes a patient initially advised by three other practices that treatment would take between 12-18 months. Optimal Dental Center achieved outstanding results in just 6 months. Another notable success involved a patient previously deemed unqualified for Invisalign by two other offices, who completed treatment in only 8 months.



With 99% of its orthodontic patients choosing Invisalign, Optimal Dental Center continues to set new standards for orthodontic care in Northern Virginia.



For more information, visit www.optimaldentalcenter.com



About Optimal Dental Center: Optimal Dental Center, with two locations in Reston and Fairfax, VA, specializes in cutting-edge orthodontic treatments, including Invisalign. With an exceptional success rate, advanced technology, and dedication to patient care, Optimal Dental Center is a trusted leader in cosmetic dentistry and orthodontics.



https://thenewsfront.com/optimal-dental-center-of-reston-fairfax-achieves-near-perfect-99-invisalign-success-rate-completing-cases-in-half-the-expected-time/