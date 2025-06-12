PFM CRYPTO Launched the World's First "XRP Lightning Mining" Package, Locking in XRP Ecological Dividends within 24 Hours

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a cross-border payment giant Ripple announced a strategic cooperation with MoneyGram, Saudi Arabia's Alrajhi Bank and other institutions to promote the expansion of XRP payment channels by 300%. After the news was released, the number of active addresses on the XRP chain soared by 18% in a single week, and short-term speculative funds poured in more than US$800 million. Faced with the historic opportunity of the payment ecosystem explosion, PFM CRYPTO launched the world's first 24-hour XRP ultra-short-term cloud mining contract , and the computing power subscription volume on the first day of launch exceeded US$12 million.





What Is PFMCrypto XRP Lightning Mining?

PFMCrypto XRP Lightning mining is a remote cryptocurrency mining solution that supports a range of digital assets, including XRP. Users leverage the mining company’s computational power to earn profits without investing in hardware or handling technical maintenance. Through access to high-powered mining farms, PFMCrypto enables users to benefit from ongoing crypto mining rewards as complex blockchain problems are solved in real time.

PFM CRYPTO's three core advantages of "XRP Lightning Mining"

Instant participation in the trend



The implementation of Ripple payment scenarios will quickly detonate the transaction volume on the XRP chain. PFM CRYPTO cloud computing power can be used after registration, without the need for a waiting period for mining machine debugging, professional knowledge and expensive equipment.

Hedge against potential XRP price fluctuations



When the market fluctuates violently due to Ripple, PFM CRYPTO's AI cloud mining system supports multi-currency profit optimization and automatically switches to high-potential currencies, effectively avoiding potential Dogecoin market volatility risks.

Intelligent real-time settlement of income



PFM CRYPTO uses a self-developed income calculation engine to monitor XRP computing power changes and price fluctuations in real time, automatically adjust income distribution strategies, and daily settlement of income without any hidden fees.





Sample Investment Plans

Trial Contract: Investment: $100 | Net Profit: $106.6

Classic Contract: Investment: $500 | Net Profit: $530.75

Classic Contract: Investment: $3,000 | Net Profit: $3,888

Prepaid Contract: Investment: $5,000 | Net Profit: $7,370

Advanced Contract: Investment: $10,000 | Net Profit: $17,240

In order to meet the potential surge in demand, PFM CRYPTO has completed three XRP mining service upgrades:

1. Launch a $10 novice reward, which can be received after registration ;

2. Provide 7/24-hour manual customer service online service to ensure that it can connect with all users anytime, anywhere.

3. Launch 1-day, 2-day, and 5-day short-term cloud mining contracts, suitable for short-term investment testing and quick arbitrage.

About PFM CRYPTO

As a leading crypto asset management platform, PFM CRYPTO provides revolutionary cloud mining solutions, covering 11 mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, etc. Through patented computing power leasing technology, users can obtain stable digital asset income without mining machines. Visit [ https://pfmcrypto.net ] now to receive a $10 welcome bonus.

Media Contact:



Amelia Elspeth

PFMcrypto

info@pfmcrypto.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/099b61d5-a9f4-4049-b771-34e287758b62

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9985a9a-8d30-4f15-b719-91c0340b7d57