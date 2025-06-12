UNICOM Engineering Recognized with Dell Technologies 2025 Partner of the Year Award for OEM Solution Services

CANTON, Mass., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering, a trusted leader in purpose-built application platforms and global deployment services, is proud to announce it has been named the Dell Technologies 2025 OEM Solutions Services Sales Partner of the Year. This award recognizes the company’s outstanding achievements in delivering innovative, high-quality OEM solutions that help customers accelerate time to market and optimize operational efficiency.

The recognition comes as part of Dell Technologies’ annual partner awards program, which spotlights organizations that demonstrate excellence in driving customer success and advancing digital transformation. UNICOM Engineering was recognized for its deep technical expertise, seamless integration capabilities, and commitment to service excellence.

“This award is a testament to the incredible work our teams do every day to support our customers and strengthen our collaboration with Dell Technologies,” said Rusty Cone, General Manager of UNICOM Engineering. “We’re honored to be recognized for our OEM services, which are all about helping our customers scale smarter, deploy faster, and operate more efficiently. It’s a privilege to work alongside Dell to deliver solutions that truly make a difference.”

As a Titanium OEM partner, UNICOM Engineering collaborates with Dell Technologies to design, build, and support high-performance, purpose-built platforms tailored to meet the needs of software developers and OEMs. To address the increasing demands of data centers, enterprises, MSPs, and CSPs, UNICOM Engineering integrates advanced liquid cooling technologies ensuring efficient thermal management and reduced power consumption. With expertise in engineering design, regulatory compliance, integration, installation, and life cycle support, UNICOM Engineering simplifies complexity, allowing customers to focus on innovation and accelerate time to market.

This award marks another milestone in a long-standing relationship built on trust, performance, and a shared vision for the future of technology.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for solution providers and OEMs in data center, storage, security, and video markets. Recognized for its solution design technologies, integration expertise, and deployment capabilities, UNICOM Engineering helps customers accelerate time to market, optimize business efficiencies, and reduce total cost of ownership.

To support the increasing demands of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, UNICOM Engineering integrates advanced liquid cooling technologies, including Direct-to-Chip and immersion cooling. Through strategic partnerships, the company delivers high-density, energy-efficient infrastructure that enhances performance, scalability, and sustainability.

Media Contact:

Lisa Ryan

lisa.ryan@unicomengineering.com