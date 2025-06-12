Extension of subsidiary Management Board Chairman terms of office

On June 11, 2025, the Supervisory Board of AS Elenger Grupp, a subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, approved the extension of the term of office of Margus Kaasik, Chairman of the Management Board of Elenger Grupp, for an additional three years, until June 26, 2028.



Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,296 people.

