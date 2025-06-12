North America Dietary Supplements Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Multi-Channel Strategies Propel Dietary Supplements to New Heights

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Ingredient, Form, Application, End-use, Type, Distribution Channel, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Dietary Supplements Market was valued at USD 61.79 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 86.65 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.80%. The market for dietary supplements is growing due to growing awareness regarding the role of dietary preference in human health and the increasing consumer focus on overall well-being.







Large number of consumers have been focusing on embracing lifestyles and dietary preferences that assist them in leading healthy lifestyles. This has significant increased the demand for dietary supplements in the regional industry. Development of applications specific dietary supplements by the key market participants also contribute to rising adoption. Increasing availability of information regarding benefits associated with consumption of dietary supplements and ease of accessibility facilitated by the effective distribution strategies implemented by the major market participants are likely to develop noteworthy growth for this market in coming years.



Product innovation, new product developments, and the increasing adoption of novel technologies in marketing and supply chain management have facilitated this market's growth. The multi-channel distribution strategies embraced by the major companies add lucrative growth opportunities to this market. Companies are adopting new technologies and personalized strategies to address changing consumer requirements. This includes fulfilling nutritional needs through cost-effective packaging.



The retail channel remains critical to the expansion of the market, with offline outlets such as supermarkets dominating and accounting for more than half of regional sales. However, online sales are growing rapidly due to convenience and cost-effectiveness. The growing elderly demographic and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as obesity augment the demand for dietary supplements. Collaboration with online retailers expands strategic partnerships, while technological innovations such as microencapsulation add value while enhancing competitiveness.



Vitamins dominated the ingredients segment with more than 25.0% share in 2024 owing to the rising demand for vitamin supplements and increasing incidence of vitamin deficiencies worldwide.

Liquids segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR over forecast period.

Energy & weight management accounted for the largest revenue share of North America dietary supplements market.

Prenatal health segment is anticipated to experience fastest growth from 2025 to 2030.

The offline distribution segment dominated the North America dietary supplements market in 2024.

The increasing popularity of e-commerce, the adaptation of new technologies, and the cost-effectiveness of retail channels are contributing to the growth of the market.

In February 2024, Herbalife launched the GLP-1 Nutrition Companion product line, combining food and supplement offerings. Available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, the product line includes Classic and Vegan options that provide essential protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals to address potential nutritional deficiencies caused by these medications.

Amway Corp.

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

NU SKIN

GSK plc.

Bionova

Arkopharma

Herbalife

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $61.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered North America





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. North America Dietary Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. North America Dietary Supplements Market: Ingredient Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. North America Dietary Supplements Market Ingredient: Key Takeaways

5.2. Ingredient Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. North America Dietary Supplements Market Estimates & Forecast, by Ingredient, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Vitamins

5.3.1.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Botanicals

5.3.3. Minerals

5.3.4. Proteins & Amino Acids

5.3.5. Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

5.3.6. Omega Fatty Acids

5.3.7. Probiotics

5.3.8. Pre & Postbiotics

5.3.9. Others



Chapter 6. North America Dietary Supplements Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. North America Dietary Supplements Market Form: Key Takeaways

6.2. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. North America Dietary Supplements Market Estimates & Forecast, by Form, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Tablets

6.3.2. Capsules

6.3.3. Soft Gels

6.3.4. Powders

6.3.5. Gummies

6.3.6. Liquids

6.3.7. Others



Chapter 7. North America Dietary Supplements Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. North America Dietary Supplements Market Application: Key Takeaways

7.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3. North America Dietary Supplements Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Energy & Weight Management

7.3.2. General Health

7.3.3. Bone & Joint Health

7.3.4. Gastrointestinal Health

7.3.5. Immunity

7.3.6. Cardiac Health

7.3.7. Diabetes

7.3.8. Anti-cancer

7.3.9. Lungs Detox/Cleanse

7.3.10. Skin/Hair/Nails

7.3.11. Sexual Health

7.3.12. Brain/Mental Health

7.3.13. Insomnia

7.3.14. Menopause

7.3.15. Anti-aging

7.3.16. Prenatal Health



Chapter 8. North America Dietary Supplements Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. North America Dietary Supplements Market End Use: Key Takeaways

8.2. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

8.3. North America Dietary Supplements Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1. Adults

8.3.2. Geriatric

8.3.3. Pregnant Woman

8.3.4. Children

8.3.5. Infants



Chapter 9. North America Dietary Supplements Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. North America Dietary Supplements Market Type: Key Takeaways

9.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

9.3. North America Dietary Supplements Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

9.3.1. OTC

9.3.2. Prescribed



Chapter 10. North America Dietary Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. North America Dietary Supplements Market Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

10.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

10.3. North America Dietary Supplements Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

10.3.1. Offline

10.3.1.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

10.3.1.2. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

10.3.1.3. Pharmacies

10.3.1.4. Specialty Stores

10.3.1.5. Practitioner

10.3.1.6. Others (Direct to Consumer, MLM)

10.3.2. Online



Chapter 11. North America Dietary Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. North America Dietary Supplements Market: Regional Outlook

11.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

11.3. North America Dietary Supplements Market Estimates & Forecast, by Country, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 12. North America Dietary Supplements Market - Competitive Landscape

12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

12.2. Company Categorization

12.3. Company Heat Map/ Positioning Analysis

12.4. Strategy Mapping

12.5. Company Profiles

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Performance

12.5.3. Product Benchmarking

12.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



