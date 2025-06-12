U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Web-Based Solutions Poised for Rapid Expansion, Efficient Data Management Drives Innovation

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (LIMS, ELN), Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, on-premise), Component (Software, Service), End Use, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market, valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2024, is poised for growth, projected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.60%. Central to this expansion is the escalating demand for lab automation and efficient information management due to the burgeoning volume of data produced by research laboratories. A critical driver of this demand is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed unprecedented pressure on clinical laboratories to manage large inflows of testing samples, directly impacting their testing accuracy.

Automated solutions, such as Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), are alleviating these pressures by facilitating efficient processing of large sample volumes. For healthcare industry sectors involved in research and manufacturing, the challenge of manually capturing, storing, and analyzing copious amounts of data is profound, especially in regulated environments like life sciences. This scenario underscores the necessity for advanced data management processes.

Traditionally, laboratories have combined manual and automated methods using isolated data-processing systems. Such disjointed systems impede timely data transfer within information management frameworks, leading to delays and incurring extra costs. These manual processes also increase the risk of errors, resulting in extensive QA controls and a high frequency of manual transcriptions, decreasing operational efficiency. Informatics systems facilitate the seamless transition of raw data into reusable knowledge, tailored to specific environments and scientific domains, such as discovery, development, or manufacturing.

Particularly in drug discovery versus clinical and manufacturing domains, the role of informatics systems varies. Overall, laboratory informatics aim to enhance paperless data management, regulatory compliance, data quality, and labor cost efficiencies, driving market growth in the upcoming period.

U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market Report Highlights

The LIMS segment held over 48% of product-based revenue in 2024 and is expected to expand significantly.

Web-based solutions dominated delivery modes, capturing over 45% revenue share, with rapid growth projected.

The services segment, under components, led the market in 2024, spurred by demand for implementation and maintenance.

The life sciences sector represented more than 28% of end-use shares in 2024, driven by a focus on drug discovery and personalized medicine.

CROs are set to experience the fastest growth rate, driven by the need for enhanced data management and regulatory adherence through advanced solutions like ELN, LIMS, and SDMS.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered United States

