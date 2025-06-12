Bullish on Drone Stocks as Recent Executive Orders Focuses on Strengthening U.S. Leadership for Drone Operations

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - On Friday, June 6, the White House issued two sweeping executive orders focused on strengthening U.S. leadership in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS, or drones). These actions aim to streamline rulemaking for enabling regulations, fortify domestic supply chains and promote manufacturing, advance security measures, and align federal operations with emerging aviation technologies. The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) applauds the Administration’s commitment to advancing drone integration through timely, coordinated federal action. These Executive Orders mark a significant step toward reducing regulatory uncertainty, accelerating innovation and manufacturing, and reinforcing U.S. competitiveness in the global autonomy race. AUVSI envisions a future where uncrewed systems, robotics, and autonomous technologies are seamlessly integrated to solve critical challenges resulting in lasting safety and societal benefits, economic growth, and enhanced national security. AUVSI represents leaders from more than 60 countries across industry, government, and academia in the defense, civil and commercial sectors. Our strength is in our community, which gathers in-person and online to share new ideas, promote effective policy, advocate for the value of autonomous technology, and spark new partnerships. Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

The AUVSI article added: “Today is a historic day for the drone industry in the United States. The White House Executive Orders issued today showcase that drones are critical to American economic strength, national security, and global leadership” said Michael Robbins, AUVSI’s President & CEO. “AUVSI commends the Trump Administration for advancing policies that will ensure U.S. leadership in drone innovation, security, operations, and manufacturing. As we have long advocated, innovation and security must advance in lockstep, and President Trump got that right with these Executive Orders. By prioritizing long-overdue drone enabling rules and much needed security reforms, the Administration is accelerating the safe and responsible growth of the drone industry at a pivotal moment.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone to File Patent and Accelerate Deployment of Counter-UAS Technology on the ZenaDrone 1000 in Response to US Executive Order - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces its subsidiary ZenaDrone’s intent to file a patent and accelerate the deployment of Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (Counter-UAS) technology, to be mounted on the company’s flagship ZenaDrone 1000 drone platform in response to a new executive order policy directive. Counter-UAS technology refers to tools or systems that can detect, track, or mitigate unauthorized or dangerous drones to protect people, property, and airspace.

ZenaDrone’s technology for this was originally designed last year but was placed on hold as the company prioritized other commercial and defense applications. However, the recent policy directive on Counter-UAS contained in the June 6th, 2025, White House Executive Order, ‘Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty’, has clarified the urgency and importance of bringing effective drone defense solutions to market. In response, ZenaDrone is accelerating development and commercialization efforts to meet growing domestic and international demand.

“We developed our Counter-UAS system with future threats in mind, and the Executive Order has made it clear that the time to act is now,” said Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of ZenaTech. “Integrating this technology into the ZenaDrone 1000 positions us to meet urgent security needs with a smart, autonomous aerial defense platform and be seen as a provider of safe, trusted, and mission-ready solutions.”

The company will immediately expand its engineering and defense teams to fast-track R&D, testing, and deployment. The enhanced ZenaDrone 1000 will feature real-time threat detection and neutralization capabilities, making it a viable solution for military, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection operations.

The recent executive order, one of two historic policy directives announced on June 6th, 2025, provides a boost to US drone companies by driving demand for counter-UAS technologies, setting needed federal standards for secure airspace integration, and prioritizing US-made systems over foreign alternatives.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is an AI multifunction autonomous drone that is a 12X7-foot rotary-wing octocopter design—built for commercial applications including surveillance, inspection and precision agriculture, as well as for defense. It features a patented foldable-wing design, can carry up to a 40 kg or 88 lbs of payload, and can fly for up to an hour before recharging on its docking station. It can be equipped with a variety of thermal imaging, LiDAR, or multispectral sensors to enable real-time ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), border patrol, and other defense applications. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions through its Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems business units, recently announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of (i) 27,200,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 4,800,000 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriter of their over-allotment option, and (ii) in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 9,600,000 shares of its common stock, at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. Ondas estimates net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $42.8 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, and excluding any proceeds that may be received from the exercise of the pre-funded warrants.

Ondas intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including funding capital expenditures and providing working capital. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole underwriter for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC and Northland Capital Markets served as financial advisors to Ondas. Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to Ondas and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal counsel to the underwriter.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), a drone solutions, and systems developer, recently announced the pricing of its public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,500,000 units, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share. Each unit is to be sold at a public offering price of US$2.50, for gross proceeds of approximately US$13.75 million, before deducting placement agent discounts and offering expenses. The warrants will have an exercise price of CA$5.0768 (or US$3.71) per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the Offering. Draganfly currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including to fund its capabilities to meet demand for its new products including growth initiatives and/or for working capital requirements including the continuing development and marketing of the Company’s core products, potential acquisitions and research and development. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 12, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors, and software solutions for commercial and government use, recently announced the Company participated in a second high-level, invitation only policy discussion with the White House, hosted by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA). This most recent engagement was centered on the proposed FAA Rule Part 108, which will define the regulatory framework for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations across the United States. AgEagle CEO Bill Irby joined industry peers from uAvionix, BRINC, Kelly Hills, and Pierce Aerospace in presenting key insights on how enactment of Part 108 will remove significant operational barriers, drive capital investment, and unlock next-generation drone technologies that enhance both commercial and public sector applications.

“This follow-up invitation by OIRA reaffirms the strategic importance of expanding BVLOS operations for the domestic drone industry,” commented Irby. “We were honored to continue our engagement with the White House and contribute our perspective on how thoughtful and timely rulemaking can accelerate innovation, improve safety and compliance, and strengthen the U.S. position as a global leader in drone technology. Of particular value was the discussion of how streamlined regulation will allow broader deployment of autonomous data solutions and open the door for increased economic activity.”

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently issued a statement of support for a series of executive orders from the White House that advance U.S. leadership in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and reinforce the resilience of America’s domestic industrial base.

The executive actions are expected to remove regulatory barriers and modernize federal approval processes to prioritize U.S.-manufactured drones. Additional provisions include expanded detection and mitigation authority, and streamlined regulations to accelerate the deployment of UAS across federal and commercial sectors.

