Casella Celebrates 50 Years at Nasdaq Opening Bell on Global Garbageman Day

RUTLAND, Vt., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, today announced that it will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Casella Chairman and CEO John W. Casella, President Ned Coletta, and Founder and Vice Chairman Doug Casella will be joined by members of the Casella leadership team and its board of directors.

“It’s an honor to be invited to ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq in recognition of our 50th Anniversary,” said John W. Casella. “Since our initial public offering in 1997 to where we stand today, Nasdaq has been a tremendous partner in our success.”

Founded in 1975 as a single truck collection service, Casella has grown its operations to provide solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to more than one million residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers in ten eastern states and provides professional resource management services to over 10,000 customer locations in more than 40 states nationwide.

The company’s commitment to being a sustainable enterprise began almost immediately when it established Vermont’s first recycling facility in 1977. As the only waste and recycling company among the founding members of the EPA Climate Leaders program, Casella’s climate leadership has been recognized by the EPA, the Association of Climate Change Officers, the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, and the Climate Registry with a Climate Leadership Award for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas management. According to its most recent Sustainability Report, for every ton of greenhouse gas the company emits through its operations, Casella’s services prevent an estimated 5.6 tons of greenhouse gas emissions elsewhere in the economy.

“Sustainable materials management has been the foundation of our business since it began,” said Casella said. “We continue to make progress towards a more sustainable future and achieve greater circularity for customers and communities due to the consistent dedication and hard work of more than 5,000 Casella employees. Recognizing all of them on the world stage, on Global Garbageman Day and as a kickoff to Waste and Recycling Workers’ Week, helps to shine a light on all their contributions to society day in and day out.”

Global Garbageman Day is a day dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the efforts of the men and women who keep our communities clean by collecting garbage, recyclables, and other waste. This day also acknowledges the broader role of waste management in protecting the environment and making the world a better place and officially begins National Waste and Recycling Workers’ Week, a week-long celebration honoring the individuals in the waste and recycling industry for their hard work and dedication.

To watch the ceremony live, please visit: casella.com/bell-ringing

ABOUT CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For further information, investors may visit the Company’s website at www.casella.com.

