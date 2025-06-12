Toronto Downtown West BIA launches 2025 ultimate summer guide

Toronto, ON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area has unveiled its 2025 edition of Downtown Toronto’s Ultimate Summer Guide , a curated lineup of events, experiences and activities that make it easy to enjoy everything the district has to offer. Spanning King West, the Entertainment District and the surrounding cultural core, the area is home to world-class attractions, nightlife, acclaimed restaurants, sports and some of the most iconic venues in the country.

Soak in the skyline views, big-screen moments, and unforgettable vibes in Canada’s most exciting neighbourhood all summer long.

“As Canada’s economic and cultural centre, downtown west is home to many of our nation’s most iconic attractions and institutions. We’re proud to host world-class talent in sports, performing arts, and theatre,” said Dana Duncanson, Managing Director, Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area. “Amidst global uncertainty, there’s never been a better time to love local and experience a summer staycation in downtown Toronto. We encourage locals to explore their own backyard, and invite visitors and international travellers to discover all our city has to offer.”

Highlights from this year’s guide:

Downtown Movies in the Park in Partnership with TIFF

Back under the stars and bigger than ever, Downtown Movies in the Park returns in partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival to celebrate 50 years of TIFF. The summer film series features six Wednesday night screenings, hand-picked by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

Screenings take place at David Pecaut Square (215 King St. W., beside Roy Thomson Hall), with a 8:45 p.m. pre-show and a 9:30 p.m. start time. Live performances, photo ops and TIFF’s famous popcorn will be available. All screenings include open captions.

The film lineup:

July 9 - The Princess Bride (Directed by Rob Reiner, TIFF ‘87)

Pre-show - a live performance by Hit & Run Productions, featuring a trio of dancers bringing beloved movie characters to life, followed by remarks and an introduction from Cameron Bailey.

July 16 - That Thing You Do (Directed by Tom Hanks, TIFF ‘96)

Pre-show - a themed trivia contest with the chance to win hundreds of dollars in prizes.

July 23 - Beans (Directed by Tracey Deer, TIFF ‘20)

Pre-show - a traditional hoop dance by a solo dancer from the Mohawk Nation, presented by Hit & Run Productions, and an introduction by Kelly Boutsalis, TIFF International Programmer.

July 30 - The Wild Robot (Directed by Chris Sanders, TIFF ‘24)

Pre-show - family-friendly movie trivia and the chance to win exciting prizes.

August 6 - The Martian (Directed by Ridley Scott, TIFF ‘15)

Pre-show - a themed trivia contest and a booth by Space Place Canada, plus an introduction by Cameron Bailey.

August 13 - School of Rock (Directed by Richard Linklater, TIFF ‘03)

Pre-show - a live performance by past and present Battle of the Scores bands, and opens with the winning short from the 48 Hour Film Challenge and an introduction by TIFF’s Next Wave Committee.

More information about the films can be found here .

The Todotoronto Pre-Party at The Pint Public House (277 Front St. W.) will kick off the series, featuring trivia, glow sticks, icebreakers and more. Tickets are required. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

DoggieFest Summer Carnival – August 23

Following the tail-wagging success of Pups in the Park last year, Downtown West is teaming up with DoggieFest Toronto for an even bigger celebration at Roundhouse Park (255 Bremner Blvd.) on Saturday, August 23.

The free, furry-friend event includes:

Local vendors offering the latest in dog gear, treats and accessories

Interactive games and activities for pups of all sizes

One-of-a-kind, woof-worthy photo ops

A chance to connect with fellow dog lovers from across the city

WellnessTO 2025 – September 6

WellnessTO returns for its second year on Saturday, September 6, offering a full day of free outdoor wellness programming in Victoria Memorial Square Park (10 Niagara St.). The schedule of free activities includes:

Yoga, Pilates, stretching and fitness classes

Guided meditation and breathwork

A curated market featuring local wellness vendors and products

All levels are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat, water and an open mind. Whether starting a new routine or looking to unwind in nature, the event offers a day of movement, breathwork and community.

Love Local: Shop, Sip, Dine, Repeat

The summer guide also highlights downtown patios with sunset views, family-friendly attractions, Summerlicious dining deals and hidden retail gems. Let it help you discover your next favourite spot to grab a cold treat, support a local business or sip something strong on a rooftop.

Explore the full guide and plan your summer at https://yourexperienceawaits.ca/summer-guide/ .

Get live updates at www.instagram.com/to_downtownwest .

-30-

About Toronto Downtown West BIA:

The Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area represents a vibrant urban community of the best in arts and culture, hospitality, sports and business. The area includes many of the city’s most iconic destinations—TIFF Lightbox, Rogers Centre, Roy Thomson Hall, the CN Tower and more — and is home to leading institutions, world-class restaurants, a workforce of 83,000 people, 55,000 residents, and more than 19 million annual visitors, and represents more than 3,000 businesses.

