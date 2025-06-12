$2.75 Bn Digital Pathology Markets, 2030: Scanner, Software, Storage System, Human, Veterinary, Teleconsultation, Training, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Pharma & Biotech, Academia, Hospitals

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Scanner, Software, Storage System), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Training, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharma & Biotech, Academia, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key market players include Danaher Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 3DHISTECH, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, and XIFIN, Inc., among others.
Demand is driven by the need for remote diagnostic access, which enhances pathology service accessibility and efficiency, allowing for evaluations from any location. Technological advancements such as enhanced scanning rates and improved resolution imaging have further boosted workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy, providing significant value for medical facilities.
The human pathology segment is poised to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
The increasing global burden of complex diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular illnesses, necessitates timely and precise diagnostics, thus driving the demand for human pathology solutions.
Digital pathology offers significant advantages by providing high-resolution imaging, automated analytics, and seamless image storage and telepathology services. Besides, its ability for remote consultations, including second opinions and specialized expert advice, enhances its value significantly. The integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, and deep learning image recognition further refines diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. These tools help identify subtle histological patterns, establishing digital pathology as a cornerstone in laboratories and hospitals worldwide.
North America is anticipated to lead the global digital pathology market during the forecast period.
This leadership is attributed to a well-established healthcare system and substantial financial investments in healthcare technology development. North America's regulatory environment, particularly in the US and Canada, facilitates a faster approval process for new digital pathology technologies. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and the rising demand for advanced diagnostics have fueled strong adoption across the region.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|283
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.75 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- AI-Enabled Digital Pathology Improving Lab Throughput
- Rising Burden of Cancer, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Diseases
- Expansion of Digital Pathology in Drug Discovery and Biomarker Validation
- National Cancer Screening Programs in Emerging Markets
Restraints
- High Initial Capital Cost of Digital Pathology Systems
- Data Interoperability Issues with Existing Lab Systems
- Regulatory and Reimbursement Uncertainty
Opportunities
- Affordable Scanner Development for Low-Resource Settings
- Personalized Medicine Driving Precision Diagnostics
- Government-Backed Digitalization in Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Pathologists and Technicians
- Algorithm Validation and Trust in AI-based Diagnostics
- Data Security and Privacy Concerns
Industry Trends
- AI-Powered Diagnostics Go Mainstream
- Cloud-based Platforms and Remote Access Become Critical Enablers
Company Profiles
- Danaher Corporation
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Sectra Ab
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- 3Dhistech Ltd.
- Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.
- Xifin, Inc.
- Huron Digital Pathology
- Indica Labs
- Optrascan, Inc.
- Glencoe Software, Inc.
- Aiforia Technologies Oy
- Paige AI, Inc.
- Proscia, Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Konfoong Biotech International Co. Ltd.
- Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.
- Motic Digital Pathology
- Kanteron Systems
- Morphle Labs Inc.
- Ew Healthcare Partners
