Vancouver, Canada, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Engages Leading Government and Political Affairs Firm to Advance Psychedelic Therapeutics

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced it has engaged a prominent government and political affairs consulting and lobbying firm to support its mission of advancing psychedelic-based treatments.

As psychedelics gain traction in the pharmaceutical industry for their potential to treat conditions such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other mental health disorders, Clearmind recognizes the importance of navigating complex regulatory landscapes and fostering greater acceptance among policymakers in the U.S. The Company has partnered with the esteemed firm to help advance the integration of psychedelic therapies into mainstream healthcare by advocating for informed, science-based regulatory frameworks.

“We are pleased to collaborate with a team of seasoned government affairs experts to help shape the future of psychedelic medicine,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Chief Executive Officer of Clearmind Medicine. “Psychedelics hold immense promise for transforming mental health treatment, but their novelty requires proactive engagement with regulators and policymakers to ensure safe and equitable access. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving progress in this rapidly evolving field.”

The consulting firm, known for its expertise in navigating federal and state regulatory environments, will work closely with Clearmind to educate policymakers on the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, support the development of balanced regulations, and foster strategic alliances to advance the Company’s innovative pipeline, including its lead candidate, CMND-100, currently in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for AUD at prestigious institutions like Yale School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

