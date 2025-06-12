$44.26 Bn Hydraulics Markets: Cylinders, Valves, Pumps, Motors, Filters, Accumulators, Transmissions - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulics Market by Type (Mobile, Industrial), Component (Cylinders, Valves, Pumps, Motors, Filters, Accumulators, Transmissions), Sensor (Position, Pressure, Temperature), End-use Industry (Construction, Agriculture) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hydraulics market is set to expand from USD 39.40 billion in 2025 to USD 44.26 billion in 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%
The surge in the adoption of smart hydraulic and electro-hydraulic systems plays a pivotal role in propelling the market forward. With technology seamlessly integrating electronics and digital controls, these systems ensure superior monitoring capabilities, quicker response times, and enhanced energy efficiency, ultimately driving down operational costs and minimizing downtime. Their compatibility with automation and Industry 4.0 initiatives positions them as highly favorable for modern industrial applications, thereby boosting the uptake of advanced hydraulic solutions.
Mobile segment to dominate hydraulics market, by type, throughout forecast period
The mobile segment is projected to maintain its lead in the hydraulics market, owed largely to its widespread application across high-demand industries like construction, agriculture, material handling, transportation, and mining. Mobile hydraulic systems provide high power density and flexibility, which are essential for operating heavy machinery such as excavators, tractors, and forklifts.
The ongoing infrastructure developments, increased mechanization in agriculture, and burgeoning warehousing and mining activities further stoke the demand for mobile hydraulics. Technological innovations, including electrification and hybrid systems, intelligent control mechanisms utilizing real-time data analytics, energy-efficient pump technologies, environmentally compliant fluids, and improved safety features, have notably elevated the performance and sustainability of mobile hydraulic systems.
Position sensors held largest share of hydraulics market in 2024
Position sensors dominated the hydraulics market in 2024, due to their essential role in ensuring precise positional feedback for hydraulic components like cylinders and valves. This precision is vital to secure effective and safe hydraulic system operations across primary sectors such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation.
The increasing incorporation of automation and smart hydraulic solutions further escalates demand for dependable position sensing technologies that enhance system performance and operational precision. Continuous advancements in sensing technologies, particularly non-contact and durable sensor designs, solidify their critical presence within the market.
Asia Pacific to hold largest market share throughout forecast period
The Asia Pacific region is poised to lead the hydraulics market, buoyed by the rising demand for efficient hydraulic machinery, particularly within large-scale infrastructure projects and industrial manufacturing. As automation proliferates in various sectors, hydraulic systems gain prominence as crucial components of automated production lines.
The rapid expansion of construction and mining undertakings, fueled by urbanization, notably boosts demand for hydraulic equipment. Furthermore, the growing mechanization of the agricultural sector, with increased adoption of modern farming equipment, enhances productivity and market growth in the region.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of growth drivers, including a shift towards more compact hydraulic systems and a growing focus on electrohydraulic solutions. Addressing challenges like system maintenance complexities and uncovering opportunities such as the rising demand for smart hydraulic systems.
- Product Development/Innovation: Gain insights into cutting-edge technologies, ongoing R&D activities, and new product launches within the hydraulics sector.
- Market Development: Detailed exploration of lucrative markets, analyzing the hydraulics market across diverse regions.
- Market Diversification: In-depth information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent investments in the hydraulics market.
- Competitive Assessment: Robust evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading industry players like Bosch Rexroth AG, Danfoss, HYDAC International GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and KYB Corporation.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|208
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$39.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$44.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Focus Toward Electrohydraulic Systems
- Rising Need for More Compact Hydraulic Components and Systems
- Mounting Demand for Advanced Agricultural Equipment
- Increasing Demand for Smart Hydraulic Systems
Challenges
- Complexities Associated with Maintenance of Hydraulic Equipment
- High Manufacturing and Maintenance Costs
Opportunities
- Surging Adoption of Lifting Equipment in Shipping Industry
- Continuous R&D and Technological Advancements in Hydraulic Cylinders
Case Studies
- Rexroth's Hagglunds Division Helped Stahl in Comprehensive Modernization That Reduced Operational Costs and Supported Its Sustainability Goals
- Rotec Designed and Manufactured Fully Self-Contained Hydraulic System That Provided Long-Term and Reliable Solution to Serve Port
- Advanced Hydraulics Designed and Built Compact Skid-Mounted Hydraulic Power Unit That Included Integrated Lifting Eyes and Electrical Brackets and Met Structural, Performance, and Safety Requirements
Industry Trends
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
- Impact of AI/Generative AI on Hydraulics Market
Company Profiles
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Danfoss
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Kyb Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corp
- Hydac International GmbH
- Enerpac Tool Group
- Smc Corporation
- Wipro Enterprises
- Caterpillar
- Advance Hydraulics, LLC
- Aggressive Hydraulics, Inc.
- Bailey International
- Holmatro
- Prince Manufacturing
- Kappa Engineering
- Lehigh Fluid Power, Inc.
- Ligon Hydraulic Cylinder Group
- Marrel
- Pacoma GmbH
- Standex International Corporation
- Texas Hydraulics
- Vintecch Hydraulics
- Weber-Hydraulik GmbH
- Yuasa Co. Ltd.
