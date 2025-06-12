Plant-based Supplements Market to Reach USD 42.27 Billion by 2030, Fuelled by Personalized Wellness Trends and Rising Global Demand

Delray Beach, FL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent research report published by MarketsandMarkets titled "Plant-based Supplements Market by Product Type, Supplement Form, Age Group, End-use, Distribution Channel, and Region – Global Forecast to 2030," the global plant-based supplements market is projected to grow from USD 27.52 billion in 2025 to USD 42.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Driven by the surging demand for personalized wellness solutions, the plant-based supplements industry is evolving far beyond traditional multivitamins and protein powders. Consumers are now turning to supplements designed for targeted health outcomes such as mental clarity, stress reduction, hormonal balance, and weight management. As a result, the market is seeing the emergence of diverse formats—including powders, gummies, and capsules—and a preference for products with transparent labelling, science-backed claims, and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Consumer Trends Powering Growth

The shift toward plant-based lifestyles is becoming mainstream, with clean-label products and natural remedies gaining traction over synthetic alternatives. The rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, e-commerce, subscription models, and influencer-led marketing strategies are further driving consumer engagement and loyalty. Additionally, widespread availability in pharmacies, health food stores, and supermarkets is enhancing accessibility and reinforcing the market’s expansion.

Protein Supplements Dominate Product Segment

Among product types, protein supplements continue to capture a major share of the market. Consumers are increasingly seeking plant-based protein sources such as pea, rice, hemp, and soy, which are perceived as cleaner and more allergy-friendly alternatives to animal-based proteins. Enriched with essential amino acids and tailored for sports nutrition and active lifestyles, these protein options are particularly popular among health-conscious flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans.

Adults Drive Majority Consumption

Adults aged 18–64 represent the largest age segment driving demand. This group prioritizes immune support, energy levels, stress management, and overall health—often through clean, chemical-free supplements. The prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity and diabetes has also prompted this demographic to embrace plant-based nutrition as a preventive and sustainable health strategy. Increased internet usage, health education, and digital purchasing habits among adults further support market momentum.

Request a call with our Analysts to tailor solutions for your business

Asia Pacific: Fastest-Growing Region

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to be a major growth hub for the plant-based supplements industry. Led by China, India, Japan, and Australia, this region benefits from growing health consciousness, a large vegetarian population, and rising disposable incomes. In particular, probiotics are showing explosive growth, with Asia Pacific accounting for 42% of global probiotic supplement sales in 2023. This reflects a growing consumer emphasis on digestive health and a rising appetite for functional, plant-derived products.

Key Market Players

The report features profiles of prominent industry players shaping the global plant-based supplement landscape, including:

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Abbott (US)

Glanbia PLC (Germany)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Herbalife Ltd. (US)

H&H Group (China)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (Canada)

NOW Foods (US)

The Schwabe Group (Germany)

Gaia Herbs Farm (US)

Nordic Naturals (US)

ProCaps Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Sunwarrior LLC (US)

Nutrex Hawaii (China)

Navitas Organics (US)





Explore Emerging Adjacent Markets