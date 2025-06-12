India Power & Distribution Transformer Market Trends & Opportunities, 2021-2024 & 2025-2031: Growing Shift Toward Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Transformers

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The India Power & Distribution Transformer Market was valued at USD 4.50 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.37 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 5.81%

This growth is primarily driven by the country's increasing electricity demand spurred by urbanization, industrial expansion, and rural electrification efforts. Power transformers are essential in high-voltage transmission, enabling efficient electricity transport over long distances, while distribution transformers function at lower voltages to deliver power to end users.

Both types play a crucial role in ensuring voltage stability and minimizing energy losses across the electrical grid. As India invests in infrastructure development, modernizes aging grid systems, and implements energy-efficient solutions, the demand for high-performance, durable transformers continues to rise. Additionally, policy support from initiatives like 'Make in India' and renewable integration into the grid further boost market expansion. With a strong push toward sustainability and technological upgrades, the transformer sector is poised for steady and strategic advancement.

Key Market Drivers: Growing Demand for Electricity Due to Urbanization and Industrialization

India's increasing urbanization and industrial activities are significantly accelerating the demand for power and distribution transformers. Rapid development of cities and industrial zones necessitates robust electrical infrastructure to support growing energy needs. Power transformers enable long-distance high-voltage transmission, while distribution transformers manage localized power delivery, maintaining consistent voltage levels and reducing losses.

Rising residential and commercial electricity usage, fueled by the expanding urban population and sectors like manufacturing and IT, requires network upgrades and new installations. The government's industrial promotion strategies and rural electrification projects also stimulate transformer deployment, ensuring energy accessibility across all regions. Furthermore, the demand for reliable power supply in new housing schemes, industrial corridors, and smart cities amplifies the need for high-efficiency transformers. As India's urban population surges - projected to hit 600 million by 2030 - transformer infrastructure becomes a critical component of the national energy strategy, underpinning economic growth and quality of life improvements.

Key Market Challenges: Aging Infrastructure and High Transmission & Distribution Losses

India's aging electrical infrastructure is a major obstacle for the power and distribution transformer market, contributing to elevated transmission and distribution (T&D) losses. Many transformers in the network are outdated, inefficient, and unable to meet modern load requirements, resulting in frequent breakdowns, energy waste, and safety hazards. In some areas, T&D losses exceed 20%, far above global benchmarks, leading to economic inefficiencies and unreliable power delivery.

Overloaded and poorly maintained transformers exacerbate the problem, especially in fast-growing urban and industrial regions. Financial constraints among state utilities and logistical difficulties in upgrading systems in remote or densely populated areas further slow modernization efforts. Moreover, a shortage of skilled maintenance personnel and inadequate preventive servicing diminish equipment lifespan and performance. These infrastructure deficiencies present a substantial challenge to improving grid efficiency and reliability, making investment in modernization and training essential to sustaining the market's growth momentum.

Key Market Trends: Shift Toward Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Transformers

The market is witnessing a pronounced shift toward energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable transformers. With rising electricity demand and a focus on reducing energy losses, utilities and industries are increasingly adopting transformers with improved performance features. Amorphous metal core transformers, known for significantly lower core losses, are gaining traction, especially in distribution networks.

Dry-type transformers, which eliminate oil use and minimize fire and environmental risks, are also becoming popular in space-constrained and safety-sensitive settings. Government initiatives such as the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's star rating system for transformers are encouraging procurement based on energy performance standards. Additionally, transformers using biodegradable insulating fluids and eco-friendly materials are emerging as sustainable alternatives aligned with India's broader green energy goals. These trends reflect a growing emphasis on long-term operational efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibility, driving innovation and differentiation among transformer manufacturers in a competitive market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered India

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, By Rating:

1-500 MVA

Up to 1000 KVA

Above 500 MVA

India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, By End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Utility

India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, By Phase:

Three Phase

Single Phase

India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, By Insulation:

Oil Immersed

Dry

India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, By Region:

South India

North India

West India

East India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4zhbf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment