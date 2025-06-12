North America Processed Meat (Poultry, Beef, Pork, Mutton) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Surging Demand for Easy-to-Make Foods Bolsters Growth, Chilled Processed Meat Products Dominate

The North America Processed Meat Market, valued at USD 29.61 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 37.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.90%. Demand for easy-to-make foods and growing consumer preference for white meat, especially poultry, drive market growth. The U.S. leads with over 61.4% revenue share.

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Processed Meat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Meat (Poultry, Beef, Pork, Mutton), Type, Product (Chilled, Frozen, Canned, Dry & Fermented), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is anticipated to expand as demand for convenient meal options rises, alongside increased purchasing power and a growing workforce.

The market is anticipated to expand as demand for convenient meal options rises, alongside increased purchasing power and a growing workforce. In recent years, the beef segment has held the largest revenue share, driven by an escalating demand for higher nutritional value grass-fed beef products. Meanwhile, poultry products are predicted to grow at the fastest rate, attributable to their affordability and growing consumer preference for white meat.

In 2024, the chilled product segment emerged as the market leader. These products undergo chilling between 1C to 4C, with packaging innovations enhancing preservation against spoilage. This technological advancement is a key factor propelling growth in this segment. The United States remains one of the prominent consumers globally, with processed meat integral to daily diets, opening avenues for new product introductions by processors. The reliance on animal-based proteins further propels product demand in the region.

Notably, February 2020 marked the acquisition of Cambridge Packing Company by The Chefs' Warehouse, underscoring market consolidation and expansion of specialty food offerings in North America.

North America Processed Meat Market Report Highlights

  • The poultry meat segment anticipates the quickest growth over the forecast period due to shifting consumer inclinations toward white meat.
  • The uncured segment is set to post the highest revenue-based CAGR, as expanded distribution in retail and online spaces makes it accessible to a wider audience.
  • In 2024, chilled processed meats occupied the largest market share, fueled by demand for convenient meal solutions.
  • The U.S. commanded over 61.4% of revenue share in 2024, with high domestic consumption driving market dominance.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages90
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$29.61 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$37.24 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate3.9%
Regions CoveredNorth America



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

  • Market Segmentation & Scope
  • Market Definition
  • Information Procurement
  • Information Analysis
  • Market Formulation & Data Visualization
  • Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

  • Market Snapshot
  • Segment Snapshot
  • Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. North America Processed Meat Market Variables, Trends & Scope

  • Market Lineage Outlook
  • Industry Value Chain Analysis
  • Market Dynamics
  • Industry Analysis Tools
  • Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

  • Demographic Analysis
  • Consumer Trends and Preferences
  • Factors Affecting Buying Decision
  • Consumer Product Adoption
  • Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. North America Processed Meat Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

  • North America Processed Meat Market, by Product: Key Takeaways
  • Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
  • Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030

Chapter 6. North America Processed Meat Market: Meat Estimates & Trend Analysis

  • North America Processed Meat Market, by Meat: Key Takeaways
  • Meat Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
  • Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Meat, 2018-2030

Chapter 7. North America Processed Meat Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

  • North America Processed Meat Market, by Type: Key Takeaways
  • Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
  • Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type, 2018-2030

Chapter 8. North America Processed Meat Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

  • North America Processed Meat Market: Regional Outlook
  • Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways
  • Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018-2030

Chapter 9. North America Processed Meat Market: Competitive Analysis

  • Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
  • Company Categorization
  • Participant's Overview
  • Financial Performance
  • Product Benchmarking
  • Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)
  • Company Profiles



Companies Featured

The major companies profiled in this North America Processed Meat market report include:

  • Tyson Foods, Inc.
  • Conagra Brands
  • Sysco Corporation
  • Smithfield Foods, Inc.
  • Perdue Farms
  • Cargill, Incorporated
  • JBS Foods
  • Hormel Foods Corporation
  • National Beef Packing Company, LLC.
  • OSI Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/soxora

