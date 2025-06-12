North America Processed Meat (Poultry, Beef, Pork, Mutton) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Surging Demand for Easy-to-Make Foods Bolsters Growth, Chilled Processed Meat Products Dominate

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Processed Meat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Meat (Poultry, Beef, Pork, Mutton), Type, Product (Chilled, Frozen, Canned, Dry & Fermented), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Processed Meat Market, valued at USD 29.61 billion in 2024, is forecasted to reach USD 37.24 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 3.90%
The market is anticipated to expand as demand for convenient meal options rises, alongside increased purchasing power and a growing workforce. In recent years, the beef segment has held the largest revenue share, driven by an escalating demand for higher nutritional value grass-fed beef products. Meanwhile, poultry products are predicted to grow at the fastest rate, attributable to their affordability and growing consumer preference for white meat.
In 2024, the chilled product segment emerged as the market leader. These products undergo chilling between 1C to 4C, with packaging innovations enhancing preservation against spoilage. This technological advancement is a key factor propelling growth in this segment. The United States remains one of the prominent consumers globally, with processed meat integral to daily diets, opening avenues for new product introductions by processors. The reliance on animal-based proteins further propels product demand in the region.
Notably, February 2020 marked the acquisition of Cambridge Packing Company by The Chefs' Warehouse, underscoring market consolidation and expansion of specialty food offerings in North America.
North America Processed Meat Market Report Highlights
- The poultry meat segment anticipates the quickest growth over the forecast period due to shifting consumer inclinations toward white meat.
- The uncured segment is set to post the highest revenue-based CAGR, as expanded distribution in retail and online spaces makes it accessible to a wider audience.
- In 2024, chilled processed meats occupied the largest market share, fueled by demand for convenient meal solutions.
- The U.S. commanded over 61.4% of revenue share in 2024, with high domestic consumption driving market dominance.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|90
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$29.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$37.24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
- Market Segmentation & Scope
- Market Definition
- Information Procurement
- Information Analysis
- Market Formulation & Data Visualization
- Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot
- Segment Snapshot
- Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. North America Processed Meat Market Variables, Trends & Scope
- Market Lineage Outlook
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Analysis Tools
- Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
- Demographic Analysis
- Consumer Trends and Preferences
- Factors Affecting Buying Decision
- Consumer Product Adoption
- Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. North America Processed Meat Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
- North America Processed Meat Market, by Product: Key Takeaways
- Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
- Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030
Chapter 6. North America Processed Meat Market: Meat Estimates & Trend Analysis
- North America Processed Meat Market, by Meat: Key Takeaways
- Meat Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
- Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Meat, 2018-2030
Chapter 7. North America Processed Meat Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
- North America Processed Meat Market, by Type: Key Takeaways
- Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
- Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type, 2018-2030
Chapter 8. North America Processed Meat Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
- North America Processed Meat Market: Regional Outlook
- Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways
- Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018-2030
Chapter 9. North America Processed Meat Market: Competitive Analysis
- Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
- Company Categorization
- Participant's Overview
- Financial Performance
- Product Benchmarking
- Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)
- Company Profiles
Companies Featured
The major companies profiled in this North America Processed Meat market report include:
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
- Conagra Brands
- Sysco Corporation
- Smithfield Foods, Inc.
- Perdue Farms
- Cargill, Incorporated
- JBS Foods
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- National Beef Packing Company, LLC.
- OSI Group
