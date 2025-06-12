Exoskeleton Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Powered Exoskeletons Lead Growth with Robust Investment Activities, Industrial Adoption Amplifies Expansion

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exoskeleton Market by Component (Sensors, Actuators, Power Systems, Controllers, Software), Functionality (Assistive, Rehabilitative, Augmentative, Preventive), Type (Powered, Passive, Hybrid), Body Part (Lower, Upper, Full Body) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The exoskeleton market is anticipated to grow significantly, from USD 0.56 billion in 2025 to USD 2.03 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 29.4%

This surge is driven by its expanding integration into healthcare and manufacturing sectors, aiding mobility for physically impaired individuals while reducing industrial workers' physical strain. An aging population and increased home care rehabilitation further propel the demand. The evolution of technology, including AI, sensors, and lightweight materials, enhances the affordability, accessibility, and performance of exoskeletons. Investment from both public and private sectors will continue to bolster product innovation and market growth.

Key players in the market include Ekso Bionics (US), Ottobock (Germany), DIH Medical (Switzerland), Comau (Italy), Myomo Inc. (US), CYBERDYNE Inc. (Japan), Lifeward Ltd. (Israel), Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB. (South Korea), B-Temia (Canada), Rex Bionics Ltd. (New Zealand), among others.



Powered Exoskeletons Gaining Momentum

The powered exoskeleton sector is witnessing robust growth, exemplified by the strategic investments and increased investor confidence in its commercial viability. German Bionic, an innovator in electrically powered exoskeletons, secured over USD 16.3 million in an extended Series A funding round in December 2023. This investment aims to enhance collaboration with Mubea and scale production for better market deployment.

Additionally, Verve Motion, a Cambridge-based startup specializing in robotic exosuits, raised USD 20 million in a Series B funding round to further its market reach. These developments highlight the strategic investment in powered exoskeleton technology, poised to revolutionize industrial automation, injury prevention, and workforce enhancement.



Industrial Sector's Rapid Adoption

The industrial sector is increasingly adopting exoskeletons to boost worker safety, mitigate fatigue, and enhance productivity. They are essential in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and assembly lines, where repetitive tasks are prevalent. Exoskeletons help mitigate musculoskeletal injuries by supporting the lower back, shoulders, and legs, thereby reducing the occupational health costs and improving productivity.



Germany Leading Europe

Germany leads the European exoskeleton market with strong industrial demand and innovation in healthcare, supported by significant private investments. Its robust manufacturing and logistics sectors actively integrate exoskeletons to enhance workforce efficiency and reduce musculoskeletal injuries. Companies like German Bionic are at the forefront, raising over USD 16.3 million to advance their product offerings, with models like Apogee and Apogee+ significantly impacting logistics, retail, and healthcare sectors with their ergonomic benefits.



Detailed Insights Include:

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.

Comprehensive information on lucrative markets.

In-depth competitive assessments and strategic analysis of leading players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.4% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Robotic Rehabilitation Solutions From Healthcare Sector

Increased Adoption in Industrial and Manufacturing Sectors

Increased FDA Approvals for Medical Exoskeletons

Challenges

High Cost of Ownership

Comfort and Movement Interference for Workers

Power Supply Limitations and Operational Downtime

Opportunities

Integration of Exoskeletons With AI and IoT Technologies

Increasing Adoption of Exoskeletons in Military and Defense Sectors

Case Studies

Enhancing Worker Ergonomics and Productivity At John Deere With Comau's Mate-Xt Wearable Exoskeleton

Enhancing Logistics Operations and Worker Well-Being At Fiege Group With German Bionic AI-Powered Exoskeleton Technology

Enhancing Worker Safety and Productivity in Tunnel Construction At Granite Construction With Levitate Technologies Exoskeletons

Reducing Physical Strain in Truck Maintenance At Man Truck & Bus With Help of Suitx Technology by Ottobock

Ford Motor Company Enhances Worker Safety and Reduces Injuries With Ekso Bionics Eksovest

Company Profiles

Ekso Bionics

Ottobock

DIH Medical

Comau

Myomo Inc.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Lifeward Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab.

B-Temia

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Able Human Motion

Laevo Exoskeletons

German Bionic Systems GmbH

Levitate Technologies, Inc.

Fourier

Trexo Robotics

Wandercraft

Agade

Europe Technologies

Gogoa.Eu

Archelis Inc.

P&S Mechanics Co., Ltd.

Rb3D

Japet Medical Devices

Proteso S.R.L.

