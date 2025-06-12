Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Report 2025-2034: AI and 5G Revolutionize Electronic Toll Collection Systems for Enhanced Efficiency

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Toll Collection Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market, valued at USD 11.3 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%, reaching USD 22.6 billion by 2034. This market is being propelled by global shifts toward digital and automated tolling systems, which enhance traffic management and reduce congestion. Utilizing RFID, GPS, and video analytics, ETC systems facilitate cashless toll payments, minimizing delays and lowering operational costs.

Governments are heavily investing in modernizing road infrastructures with advanced tolling solutions, incorporating congestion pricing, free-flow tolling, and real-time monitoring. Collaborations between tech providers, transportation agencies, and fintech companies are innovating ETC payment methods, integrating them with digital wallets and mobile apps. The push towards smart mobility and interconnected transportation networks is significantly contributing to market expansion.

The ongoing technological evolution in the ETC market is marked by mandates for interoperable systems that facilitate toll payments across regions, notably in Europe and North America. The adoption of GPS-based solutions is promoting distance-based pricing models, ensuring charges reflect actual road usage. AI and machine learning enrich ETC systems by improving vehicle recognition, fraud detection, and traffic analysis. The emergence of smart highways demanding next-gen ETC systems aligns with the ascent of autonomous and electric vehicles.

With burgeoning demands for contactless and digital payments, operators are exploring blockchain and biometric verification to boost security and transaction transparency. Public-private partnerships are pivotal in mounting ETC infrastructure projects, expediting the transition to intelligent tolling ecosystems globally.

Future prospects for the ETC market are bright, with expectations for widespread adoption of satellite-based and AI-driven tolling technologies. The expansion of urban mobility, inclusive of dynamic tolling models, will propel demand for adaptation-ready ETC systems. 5G technology will enhance real-time network functionality, enabling seamless transactions and advanced traffic analytics, crucial for smart city integrations aimed at promoting eco-friendly travel.

As autonomous vehicle usage grows, sophisticated tolling solutions will be essential for automated payments and seamless road access. Cybersecurity will become increasingly critical, demanding robust data protection measures to safeguard digital tolling advancements. Interoperability, efficiency, and sustainability continue to be core to the future of intelligent transportation systems.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $22.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Interoperable Tolling Systems: Enabling seamless payments across regions for efficient travel.

AI & ML Integration: Enhancing tolling accuracy with real-time analytics and fraud detection capabilities.

GPS-Based Pricing: Implementing distance-based models for equitable toll charges.

Blockchain & Biometrics: Securing transactions with advanced verification methods.

5G & IoT-Powered Networks: Facilitating real-time communication and efficiency in toll collection.

Government Investments: Supporting smart infrastructure development for improved traffic management.

Growing Demand for Contactless Payments: Fostering convenience and efficiency in tolling processes.

Urban Mobility & Congestion Pricing: Driving the need for adaptive tolling solutions.

Integration with Autonomous & Electric Vehicles: Necessitating advanced tolling systems for automation.

Cybersecurity & Data Privacy: Implementing strong security measures to protect ETC systems.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Thales Group

Infineon Technologies AG

Siemens Mobility

Ferrovial S.E.

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Conduent Inc.

TransCore

Cubic Corporation

SKIDATA GmbH

VITRONIC

Kapsch TrafficCom

IBI Group Inc.

Neology Inc.

Sensys Gatso Group

Q-Free ASA

Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A.

EFKON AG

Star Systems International Ltd.

Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co. Ltd.

Ingenico

Perceptics LLC

TagMaster

GeoToll Inc.

Watchdata Technologies

Korea Smart Card Co. Ltd.

Electronic Transaction Consultants LL

