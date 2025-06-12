Coinchange and Kanga Exchange Announce Partnership to Drive 30% User Adoption For Passive Income

Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant step toward mainstreaming crypto-based passive income, Coinchange and Kanga Exchange have joined forces to offer automated yield solutions—resulting in over 30% user adoption in just months. The partnership between Coinchange , a digital asset management platform, and Kanga Exchange , a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, demonstrates how the integration of yield-generating solutions can simplify access to passive income opportunities. The collaboration has enabled over 30% of Kanga’s active users to generate passive income through multi-strategy active portfolio management solutions on their digital asset holdings without requiring active supervision or technical expertise.











Kanga and Coinchange Address Passive Income Needs

Kanga Exchange operates over 800 physical exchange points across 12 countries, specifically serving users who prefer cash-based transactions or localized financial services. This model merges traditional finance with digital assets to serve both individual and institutional clients through its platform and wallet application. However, users increasingly wanted to grow their crypto holdings passively, which created a demand for tools that automate yield generation with minimal complexity.

Coinchange addressed this need by integrating its Earn API into Kanga’s platform. The API connects user deposits to a range of protocols, automating how users earn returns and eliminating the need for manual intervention. This strategy is appealing to busy individuals as well as businesses that want to grow their unused funds without needing to navigate smart contracts or liquidity pools.



Partnership Highlights: Key results

Increased earnings: Users achieved 3-5% higher yields on average compared to traditional savings and staking offerings;

Expanding reach : Kanga Exchange's hundreds of thousands active users could see 30% adoption of its Earn product, underscoring surging demand for passive crypto income tools;

: Kanga Exchange’s hundreds of thousands active users could see 30% adoption of its Earn product, underscoring surging demand for passive crypto income tools; Instant access: Coinchange’s Earn product removed the typical 15–30 day waiting period for Kanga Exchange, giving users easy and flexible access to their funds.



Simplifying DeFi: How the Earn API Works for Users

The Earn API simplifies the process: users deposit digital assets as well as stablecoins into their Kanga wallets, and the API automatically allocates funds across vetted protocols. This approach removes technical barriers, allowing users to benefit from decentralized finance without requiring knowledge of wallet addresses, gas fees, or market monitoring.

Key advantages of the integration include:

Reduced transaction costs : The API aggregates funds & optimizes a multi-strategy approach to reduce transaction costs;

: The API aggregates funds & optimizes a multi-strategy approach to reduce transaction costs; Automated yield generation : Algorithms handle asset allocation for consistent and diversified returns;

: Algorithms handle asset allocation for consistent and diversified returns; Liquidity preservation: Integration enables withdrawals without lock-up periods – removing the need to wait.



Measurable Success and Market Impact

The partnership has supported financial inclusion by making access to advanced portfolio composition tools streamlined. Users who previously avoided decentralized finance due to its complexity now earn passive income through a familiar exchange interface.

The integration has demonstrated measurable success in enhancing user engagement, with 30% of users utilizing the yield feature. By making the process easier, Kanga has strengthened its value proposition as more than a trading platform, while Coinchange has expanded its reach to a diverse, globally distributed user base.



Addressing Challenges: Trust and Compliance

Initially, adoption faced challenges as users didn't fully understand how risks were managed. Coinchange and Kanga addressed this by highlighting the Earn API’s security protocols and audit processes. Regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions necessitated the use of reporting tools, ensuring compliance with local financial regulations.



Key Takeaways and Future Outlook

The Coinchange-Kanga partnership case study exemplifies how strategic collaborations can unlock potential for mainstream audiences. The Earn API integration simplified complex technology, making it easy for Kanga’s global users to earn passive income. This model highlights the importance of infrastructure solutions in driving cryptocurrency adoption, particularly for users prioritizing simplicity and liquidity. To further enhance its comprehensive offering, Kanga Exchange also provides a crypto loan service. Looking ahead, Kanga is actively working on introducing advanced features, including futures contracts and trading competitions, to further expand its ecosystem. As the digital asset ecosystem evolves, similar integrations will likely play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized innovation.



About Coinchange

Coinchange is a digital asset management platform based in Canada that provides market-neutral, multi-management, and multi-strategy solutions. In order to produce steady, market-neutral yields as investment solutions for institutional clients, the company combines active portfolio management, transparency, and strategy diversification.



About Kanga Exchange

Kanga Exchange is a leading cryptocurrency platform born in Poland and built for the world. Since 2018, Kanga has been on a mission to make crypto accessible and usable in everyday life, not just as an investment, but as a real financial alternative.

With a deep presence in Central Europe and an expanding international footprint, Kanga helps people easily move between crypto and cash through one of the region’s largest on-ramp and off-ramp infrastructures, including over 800 physical locations.

More than just a trading platform, Kanga is committed to education and real-world adoption through initiatives like its free Kanga University, helping users explore the full potential of digital assets beyond speculation, focusing on everyday use, financial inclusion, and long-term impact.

As it continues to grow, Kanga is building on its existing ecosystem of accessible financial tools, including peer-to-peer trading, crypto-backed services, and everyday crypto-to-cash solutions. Kanga makes crypto simpler, more useful, and more human for everyone, everywhere.



