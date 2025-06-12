Scooter Market Report 2025 with Long-term Forecast to 2034: Smart Connected Scooters Transform Commuter Experience with Advanced Features

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scooter Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scooter market, valued at USD 70.8 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 143.1 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.1%

This dynamic segment in the personal mobility industry is gaining traction due to its cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions for urban environments. The market is flourishing with both traditional internal combustion engine scooters and a rapidly growing array of electric scooters (e-scooters), responding to climate concerns and legislative efforts for sustainable transport.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the sector thrives on urban expansion, rising incomes, and limited public transit options. Western markets see a surge in electric kick scooters and shared mobility models, appealing to eco-conscious millennials and Gen Z. Evolving consumer preferences are shaped by features like connected dashboards and app-based controls. With fluctuating fuel prices and sustainable policies, scooters offer affordability, agility, and reduced emissions for various uses.

In 2024, market growth accelerated, emphasizing electric models and favorable government initiatives on emissions and congestion. Countries enacted subsidies and infrastructure improvements, enhancing electric scooter sales in India, China, and Europe. Manufacturers advanced lithium-ion batteries, optimizing range and charging times, and explored swappable battery models to ease infrastructure burdens.

Smart scooter adoption rose, featuring app-based navigation, anti-theft systems, and real-time diagnostics. Commercial entities expanded their fleets, capitalizing on economic benefits, and cities managed shared operations to enhance safety. Lightweight, foldable scooters gained popularity for their practicality. In 2024, scooters solidified their position in urban mobility amid efficiency and environmental imperatives.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to pivot towards electrification, autonomy, and connectivity, transforming mobility, particularly in dense populations. Investment in battery technology promises enhanced electric scooters. AI and IoT integration will improve predictive maintenance, diagnostics, and analytics. Regulatory mandates will likely accelerate the phasing out of ICE scooters, especially in urban zones.

E-commerce and food deliveries will boost demand for commercial models with telematics and cargo customization. Subscription ownership models and MaaS platforms will expand market penetration by offering flexible plans. Developing regions will see robust growth as local manufacturing and supply chains mature.

Premium segments will expand, delivering high-performance scooters with advanced features. As smart mobility gains emphasis, scooters will sustain their role in sustainable transport, enabling efficient and eco-friendly urban commuting.

Key Insights

Rising demand for e-scooters with swappable batteries, enhancing convenience and reducing charging infrastructure reliance.

Smart connectivity, including app controls and real-time navigation, attracts tech-savvy users.

Demand increases for lightweight and foldable designs suitable for integrated transport use.

Shared micro-mobility services utilizing IoT for fleet optimization drive urban scooter usage.

Design aesthetics and rider comfort spur innovative, stylistic changes.

Government incentives make electric scooters more accessible, driving adoption.

Environmental awareness boosts preference for zero-emission models.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $70.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $143.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Ninebot Limited

Neutron Holdings Inc.

Bird Rides Inc.

Skinny Labs Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Harley-Davidson Inc.

Piaggio & C SpA

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

TVS Motor Company Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd.

Gogoro Inc.

NIU Technologies

Segway Inc.

Razor USA LLC

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Ampere Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd.

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

Zhongneng Vehicle Group Co. Ltd.

Baotian Motorcycle Industrial Co. Ltd.

Bashan Motorcycle Manufacturing Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvmgjo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment